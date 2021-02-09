Mike Tyson Admits He ‘Used To Rob’ Kids Like His 12-year-old Daughter When He Was Young

Mike Tyson had a very troubled childhood before he found boxing and went on to become a legend of the sport. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ has been to prison multiple times, with many sentences coming when he was a teenager hustling to make money on the streets of Brooklyn, New York. If it was not for his mentor Cus D’Amato, fans might have never seen The Kid Dynamite explode in the ring, and later go on to become the youngest heavyweight champion in history.

Though Mike Tyson has fought the who’s who of boxing and reached to the pinnacle, he’s not afraid of talking about his past life. In the recent episode of his ‘Hotboxin'’ podcast with WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney, the 54-year-old admitted that his kids are better than him. Taking his 12-year-old daughter Milan as an example, Tyson added that Milan is a “smart a**” at 12, while he “was locked up at 12”.

“She is a smart a** at 12. Spoilt, have everything. I used to rob children like that. Now, I raise children like that. Life is great,” he said.

Mike Tyson next fight: Mike Tyson’s dark past and comeback

Tyson was raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, a neighbourhood infamous for crime. He didn’t know his biological father Purcell Tyson and his stepdad Jimmy Kirkpatrick left his family when he was born. He also didn’t have a good relationship with his mother and started committing crimes from a very young age. According to reports, before Tyson had turned 13, he had been arrested around 38 times and was sent to a juvenile home for boys.

Even after he became a heavyweight champion, he was surrounded by controversies. He faced imprisonment later in his career for rape and announced bankruptcy in 2003. Though his life was filled with darkness, Mike Tyson never gave up hope and went on to turn his life around.

Today, ‘Iron’ Mike makes millions from his various business ventures, including a popular cannabis ranch and his very own podcast. Furthermore, Mike Tyson recently made a return to boxing as he fought fellow legend Roy Jones Jr to a draw in an exhibition bout in November. The bout went on become one of the biggest PPVs of 2020, with Tyson donating all the proceedings to charity.

Skip to 19:00 to see Mike Tyson talk about his past

