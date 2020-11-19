Mike Tyson On Why He Bit Evander Holyfield’s Ear Off: “I Was Mad, Wanted To Kill Him”

Mike Tyson was involved in one of the most controversial moments in boxing history more than two decades ago. In 1997, while fighting Evander Holyfield for the WBA world heavyweight title, Mike Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear off. In a recent interview with Jim Gray on Fox News, ‘the Baddest Man on the Planet’ revealed why he sunk his teeth into his opponent’s ear on that fateful night.

Mike Tyson bites Holyfield's ear: Iron Mike claims he “wanted to kill” The Real Deal

Mike Tyson revealed that he did the illegal move because he “wanted to kill” Evander Holyfield after being headbutted in the second round. The Real Deal dominated the initial parts of the fight before Mike Tyson bit off a chunk of his ear. At first, Tyson was given a two-point penalty deduction but was soon disqualified after he targeted Holyfield's other ear.

Also Read l Tyson vs Holyfield: Mike is 'SCARED' of facing Evander in a trilogy fight: Reports

Mike Tyson bites Holyfield's ear: Tyson states he would do it again

Mike Tyson revealed that he was “mad” after Evander Holyfield headbutted him during the bout. He claimed he lost his “consciousness of the fight,” which triggered something in him. When asked whether he would bite his opponent’s ear again, Mike Tyson replied, “I might do it again”.

“I say, ‘No, never ever again’. But I might do it again. Well if he does what he was doing to get bitten, I would bite him again. Yeah,” Mike Tyson added.

Also Read l Mike Tyson goes old school, shows off his physique while wearing iconic black trunks

Tyson vs Holyfield: Mike Tyson open to fighting Evander Holyfield again

Tyson's last fight was in 2005 but he's set to return to the ring on November 28 where he will take on Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles. According to rumours, Iron Mike was initially set to fight Evander Holyfield in a trilogy bout but decided to go up against The Superman instead. However, in the recent episode of his Hotboxin' podcast, Mike Tyson said that the Holyfield fight makes sense and he would do it if the fans ask for it.

“That's always something that we can do if the people want it, if it's pragmatic enough, I'd love to do it,” he added.

Also Read l Mike Tyson asks Deontay Wilder stop making excuses for Tyson Fury defeat

Evander Holyfield also showed interest in fighting Mike Tyson again as he can be seen working out, despite being 58 years old. According to various reports, Tyson could agree to fight The Real Deal if he successfully takes down Roy Jones Jr on November 28. Before their infamous 1997 bout, the two veterans clashed in November 1996 when Holyfield defeated Tyson to claim the WBA heavyweight world title.

Also Read l Mike Tyson makes a major claim ahead of Roy Jones Jr fight: “If I fail, I’m going to die”

Image Source: AP, Mike Tyson Instagram