Evander Holyfield Calls Out Nemesis Mike Tyson For Trilogy Bout: “No More Excuses”

Last Saturday, boxing legend Mike Tyson made a successful comeback when he took on Roy Jones Jr in a pay-per-view exhibition bout at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The two clashed in an eight-round match, which ended in a split draw. Despite that, many believed that Mike Tyson displayed an incredible performance as he was fighting after 15 years, with some even calming that he won the bout.

After the fight, Mike Tyson showed interest in continue fighting, which grabbed the attention of many including his long-time Evander Holyfield. The Real Deal announced that he’s interested in fighting Mike Tyson as he called him out for the highly-anticipated trilogy bout. In a press release. Evander Holyfield stated that he wanted to be Mike Tyson’s opponent in his first return bout, but Tyson and his team made various “excuses” and went on to seal the deal with Roy Jones Jr.

‘Iron’ Mike, on the other hand, has denied dodging a bout with The Real Deal, claiming that he would love to fight if fans demand it. “That's always something that we can do if the people want it, if it's pragmatic enough, I'd love to do it,” he said on his Hotboxin' podcast. While addressing the same at the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr post-fight conference, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ added that there has been some misunderstand between his and Holyfield’s team, asking his arch-rival to talk to him directly.

Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield 3: History between the two legends

Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson have fought two times in the past, with Holyfield winning the first bout by TKO in the eleventh round. He also went on to win the second match in July 1997 via disqualification. Their second encounter is one of the most infamous in boxing history as the bout ended in the third round after Tyson bit a chunk of Holyfield’s ear off. Despite this, the Real Deal believes that if Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield 3 happens, then it will surpass the hype of the Tyson vs Jones fight.

“Roy Jones was a good local opponent for Mike,” Holyfield said. “But a fight with me would be a global event and the only fight that anyone wants to see is a fight between us. There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t make it happen,” he added at the press release.

Image Source: Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield/ Instagram