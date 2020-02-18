Ex-Patriots Star Tedy Bruschi Urges NBA To Help Sort Out NFL Pro Bowl

The NBA held the NBA All-Star 2020 game on Sunday (Monday morning IST). The new NBA All-Star 2020 format received a positive response and even increased the NBA ratings by 8%. After the game, retired New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi asked NBA to help the NFL fix their All-Star game – NFL Pro Bowl. The next NFL Pro Bowl will be held on January 31, 2021.

Also read | Tom Brady tempted by New England Patriots with over $30 million contract offer?

NBA 2019-20: New England Patriots retired Tedy Bruschi asks the NBA to fix the NFL Pro Bowl

.@NBA please fix the Pro Bowl — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) February 17, 2020

Charges, players nearing fouling out and a coach’s challenge - this may be the most amazing all-star game ever — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 17, 2020

Also read | Tom Brady's season-long concern remains sticking point for Patriots re-signing

Tedy Bruschi tweeted about the NBA All-Star Game and the NFL Pro Bowl. The 46-year-old retired Patriots star tagged NBA's official account and asked them to 'please fix the Pro Bowl'. Tedy Bruschi even retweeted one of Rachel Nichols tweets, where she called the NBA All-Star game to be the 'most amazing'. Tedy Bruschi played 13 NFL seasons with the Patriots.

Also read | Bill Belichick 'would prefer' having Tom Brady with Patriots next season: Reports

The NBA All-Star 2020 format was changed from the previous seasons. The first three quarters would have a 0-0 score reset, and the cumulative score of the leading team was used to set a target for the fourth quarter. Twenty-four was added to each team's total to honour the late Kobe Bryant.

Teams' captains were decided through voting and teams were selected through a draft. This year, Team Giannis lost to Team Lebron. The fourth quarter of the game got competitive, with both teams defending while keeping up their high energy during the game. Team LeBron won the game with a 157-155 margin. However, many NFL fans including Patriots star Tedy Bruschi believe that the NFL Pro Bowl also needs the same energy.

Also read | Patriots willing to let Tom Brady explore life as free agent in March: Report