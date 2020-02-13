The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Patriots Willing To Let Tom Brady Explore Life As Free Agent In March: Report

other sports

New England Patriots have reportedly agreed to allow the legendary quarterback Tom Brady to enter free agency in March. Read more about the rumours here.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Patriots

Tom Brady has been one of the most legendary players to have ever grace the National Football League (NFL) spending all his career with the New England Patriots. Now, after 20 years playing at the highest level, Tom Brady could actually be on his way out of the Patriots setup ahead of the start of the 2020-21 NFL season. Almost all NFL franchises would be eager to land the legendary quarterback but will New England Patriots let go of him so easily?

Also Read | Logan Paul launches brand new diss track aimed at NFL superstar Antonio Brown, watch video

Will Tom Brady actually depart the Patriots ahead of next season?

Also Read | Ex-NFL player sentenced for being drunk, armed at meeting

Tom Brady free agency

In a recent interview by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Monday, he said “From what I understand, (Patriots owner Robert) Kraft’s thinking on this is, if the sides come together, if Brady decided the Patriots were his best option after testing free agency and if Bill Belichick, who of course is making the decisions for New England, if he decides that Brady is his best option at this price, that … it will mean that it’s meant to be and it’s best for both sides.” Tom Brady, who enters free agency on March 18, has been linked with a move to Las Vegas Raiders as well.

Also Read | Tom Brady's potential move to Dallas Cowboys not backed by MLB pundits and here is why

Also Read | Bill Belichick 'would prefer' having Tom Brady with Patriots next season: Reports

Interesting take on the Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady debate

Also Read | Aaron Rodgers says 'window's open' on another title run

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES CENTRE
MELANIA TRUMP THANKS PM MODI
AKHTAR ON INDIA'S WHITEWASH
ADR REPORT ON DELHI LEGISLATORS
KARTIK AARYAN FANS SHOUT BHABHI
RICHA AND ALI TO TIE THE KNOT?