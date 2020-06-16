F1 Finds China 'most Viable' For Hosting 2 Races In 2020 Amidst Coronavirus Fears: Report

According to the latest formula 1 news, the F1 are keen to host two races in China in the coming months as plans to resume the 2020 season have been rejigged again. The 2020 F1 season was suspended like all major sports across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic but plans are on to restart the calendar on July 3, after announcing an eight-race European schedule. The F1's Chinese Grand Prix decision comes as a shock to many, with the deadly virus first being detected in the country at the end of last year.

Coronavirus China: F1 could add Chinese Grand Prix to the 2020 season

F1 officials have keen on scheduling adding the Chinese Grand Prix to the 2020 season calendar despite the Coronavirus China levels being on a 'second wave', according to a report by The Independent. The report adds that with the F1 season truncated due to suspension amidst the pandemic, and with Grand Prix venues like Japan, Singapore and Azerbaijan, the Chinese Grand Prix remains the only viable option for F1 outside Europe.

Shanghai Administration of Sports director Xu Bin, speaking to state news agency Xinhua, revealed that the F1 had asked if it was possible to host two Chinese Grand Prix races in 2020. Xu said the administration had been talking to many international sports organisations in recent months about hosting events in China's financial capital but were yet to decide on the subject of hosting the Chinese Grand Prix.

Coronavirus China: Sports in China set to resume despite second-wave concerns

The Chinese Grand Prix was scheduled to kick off on 17-19 April in Shanghai but was postponed due to the coronavirus China outbreak in the city of Wuhan. China has been cautious about resuming sports in the country whereas neighbouring South Korea, Japan and Taiwan have restarted football and baseball leagues. The CBA (Chinese Basketball Association) will begin on Saturday in two central hubs in Qingdao and Dongguan with games played behind closed doors.

The CSL (Chinese Super League) also plans to resume the season in July, if all things go well. More than 8 million people have been struck by the Coronavirus China virus, while there are also concerns that a second wave outbreak in China is said to come soon after officials recorded 27 new cases in Beijing on 15 June.

(Image Credit: Formula1.com)