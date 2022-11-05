Michael Schumacher's F1 Title-winning Ferrari Up For Auction, Likely To Fetch Up To £8m

The Ferrari F2003 GA F1 car used by racing legend Michael Schumacher to win his 6th world championship in 2003 is all set to be sold at an auction by Sotheby's on Wednesday. As per reports, the Ferrari F1 car with chassis 229 can receive an estimated amount of USD 7.6 million to USD 9.6 million. It goes under the hammer for bidding during the Sotheby's Luxury Week of sales in Geneva.

12 OCTOBER, 2003: 🇯🇵



Two new #F1 records set in the final race of the season



Michael Schumacher becomes the first six-time world champion 🏆@ScuderiaFerrari clinch a fifth straight constructors' title - the first and so far only team to achieve that feat 🏆#F1 #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/s8NlUeg0s8 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 12, 2018

Schumacher used the car in nine races during the 2003 season and returned with five wins for the team. Schumacher notably drove the car during the Japanese GP 2003, where he clinched his sixth drivers' championship title. Alongside helping the German driver to win his fourth consecutive and sixth overall title, the car also took Schumacher ahead of Argentine legend Juan Manuel Fangio’s 46-year-old record of winning five drivers’ titles in the 1950s.

The Chassis 229 was brought in by Scuderia Ferrari during the fifth race of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix and was the most successful of the six F2003-GAs that were built that year. He drove the car to win the Spanish GP, Austrian, Canadian, Italian, and US GP. At the same time, he also claimed pole positions in the car in Spain, Austria, and Italy, while returning with the fastest laps in Austria, Italy, and United States.

What has been said about Ferrari's F2003 GA Chassis 229 car?

As reported by Express UK, the auctioneers shed light on the car and revealed it boasts one of the final V10 engines used in F1. The car produces 930bhp and a staggering 19,000 rpm. “This Formula One car represents the zenith of one of the most naturally gifted drivers in motorsport. Winning his sixth World Championship title, before his seventh and final championship the following year, this was truly Schumacher at his peak,” Sotheby added.

“Offered here in fully track-ready condition, this is undoubtedly one of the most exciting Formula One propositions to ever reach the open market. The car will be offered as a single lot offering within Sotheby’s Luxury Week sale on November 9,” the auctioneers said.

Mick Schumacher drove the F2003 GA in October, this year

Meanwhile, Michael Schumacher’s son Mick Schumacher who is currently in the 2nd F1 season of his racing career with Haas, drove the car last month. The 23-year-old got behind the wheels of the chassis 229, which was used by his father to claim the team’s fifth consecutive constructor’s title in 2003.

“It’s super light so it's really maneuverable. It's a pleasure to drive if you have that V10 in the back screaming around. It’s a real pleasure driving it and it's super fun. I'm kind of sad that I only get to drive it here because I would love to take it out on a big track. But I'll take it if that’s the only thing I get, any day again," Schumacher said after driving the car at Ferrari’s own Fiorano test track.