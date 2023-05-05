F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023 Full Schedule And Live Streaming: Is There Sprint Race In Miami?

A week after an action-filled Azerbaijan GP 2023 in Baku, the racing world is all set to witness round five of the Formula 1 2023 season, this weekend in Miami. The Miami Grand Prix 2023 begins on Friday, May 5th, with the first practice session at 11:30 PM IST. While F1 held its first Sprint event of the season in Baku, the championship will return to its original setup in Miami.

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen heads into the Miami Grand Prix 2023 as the drivers’ championship leader, with 93 points to his name. The 25-year-old’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is in second in the F1 2023 points standings with 87 points. Meanwhile, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso also remains strong in the championship course with 60 points.

F1 Standings: Red Bull lead F1 Constructors championship table with significant lead

Perez won the main race and F1 Sprint in Azerbaijan and would like to get closer to his younger Dutch teammate. Red Bull has a significant lead in the Constructors championship, with 180 points overall, and remains the only race winner for 2023. Max and Sergio have won two races so far, but the former has picked an extra race win.

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing

Practice 1 - May 5, 11:30 PM IST to 12:30 PM IST

Practice 2 - May 6, 03:00 AM IST to 04:00 AM IST

Practice 3 - May 6, 22:00 PM IST to 11:00 PM IST

Qualifying - May 7, 01:30 AM IST to 02:30 PM IST

Race - May 8, 01:00 AM IST

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023 in India?

Formula 1 fans can watch the live stream of the F1 Miami GP 2023 on F1 TV Pro. F1 TV is the official broadcaster of the F1 2023 season in India, and the fans need to subscribe to its streaming service. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2499. The season will not be telecasted in India.

ALSO READ | Explained: All You Need To Know About 2023 F1 Sprint Format Ahead Of Azerbaijan GP In Baku

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023 in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Miami GP weekend on Sky Sports and C4.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023 in the US?

Fans in the USA can watch the Miami GP weekend on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.