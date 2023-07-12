What Led To Daniel Ricciardo's Mid-season Comeback To The F1 Grid? Here’s All We Know

Daniel Ricciardo was one of the biggest names in the Formula 1 grid until McLaren decided to replace him with his countryman Oscar Piastri following the conclusion of the F1 2022 season. The honey badger ended up taking a reserve driver role at his former team Red Bull, in hopes to rejuvenate his career. While fans expected him to be back on the grid after taking a break in 2023, they were elated to see the driver’s mid-season comeback with AlphaTauri, heading into the Round 12 of the Formula 1 2023 season, the Hungarian GP 2023.

3 Things You Need To Know

Daniel Ricciardo won 7 races with Red Bull from 2014 to 2018

Ricciardo left Red Bull in 2019 and drove two seasons for Renault

The Australian then made a much-hyped move to McLaren in 2021

Nyck de Vries’ mid-season sacking makes way for Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 return

8-time Formula 1 race winner Daniel Ricciardo drove an F1 car for the first time on track during Red Bull’s tyre testing earlier this week. As the day went ahead, F1 fans received a massive treat as AlphaTauri announced the 32-year-old Aussie as their driver for the remainder of the 2023 season. Of course, the move came on the back of an unfortunate midseason sacking for rookie Dutchman, Nyck de Vries.

Back to the grid and it feels this good. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/I822arT99G — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 11, 2023

However, Ricciardo’s loan move from Red Bull to their sister team Alpha Tauri seems to be part of a bigger plan for the reigning World Champions. It now seems like whoever among Ricciardo or his new teammate Yuki Tsunoda performs better for AlphaTauri would go on to get the second Red Bull seat. Ricciardo previously drove for the team in 2012-13, then known as Toro Rosso, before joining Red Bull in 2014.

Daniel Ricciardo returns to Formula 1 grid: What has been said so far?

Revealing his thoughts on his surprise return to the grid in 2023, Ricciardo said, “I am stoked to be back on track with the Red Bull family”. At the same time, AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost said, “I'm very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team. There's no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straightforward. The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula One Grand Prix winner”. Trost further proceeded to thank De Vries for his services and wished him best for the future.

Meanwhile, speaking about Ricciardo’s return to AlphaTauri, the Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said the Aussie doesn’t seem to have lost any form in his time away from racing. "His times during the tyre test were extremely competitive. It was a very impressive drive and we are excited to see what the rest of the season brings for Daniel on loan at Scuderia AlphaTauri,” Horner added. It is worth noting that the Aussie earlier said it would be a fairytale ending to his F1 career if he drives for Red Bull again.