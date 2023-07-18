Formula 1: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton Provides Update On F1 Future With Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton’s contractual situation with Mercedes has been widely discussed across the racing world in the past few months. His current contract with the Brackley-based team is set to expire at the end of the ongoing F1 2023 season. Media reports have previously claimed that the 38-year-old has demanded a long-term deal with the team, potentially extending his stay in the sport until 2028.

'See myself being here now in five years' time' Hamilton on his future in Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton finished the Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2023 at P3 to register his fourth podium finish of the season. While both Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff have previously hinted that a new contract is going to be inked soon, he opened up on the subject during his home Grand Prix weekend. In a conversation with Channel 4’s Billy Monger, here’s what Hamilton said about his future plans in the sport.

I get into the paddock and into the car and I'm like 'damn I love this so much'. I would say in last year's car and this year's car I get in with hype and then you're like 'damn it's bouncing' and you've got some sort of problem with the car, so it's not as enjoyable to drive as the W08 for example, but I can see myself being here now in five years' time or for the next five years. But it can change at any point!

As reported earlier, Hamilton asked Mercedes for a long-term contract that could extend his stay in the F1 grid until 2028. At the same time, it is also believed that the seven-time world champion also wants a 10-year ambassador role with the team worth £20 million a year. However, contrary to Hamilton’s demands, Mercedes is said to be interested in extending his contract only for a year alongside an option for the second year.

The 38-year-old will next appear during the Hungarian GP 2023 in a few days' time. While he sits 16 points below third-placed Fernando Alonso in the F1 2023 Drivers’ Championship standings, Mercedes are 22 points ahead of Aston Martin at second in the F1 2023 Constructors’ Championship points table. Meanwhile, the Hungarian GP will be held at the Hungaroring circuit on July 23 from 6:30 PM IST onwards.