F1's Governing Body Launches Investigation Into Romain Grosjean’s Fiery Accident

Formula 1’s governing body the FIA has announced that they have begun the investigation into the dramatic crash involving Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Frenchman had been involved in a fiery crash after colliding into the barriers at the start of the race, and miraculously escaped with just burns to the back of his hands. Soon after the Romain Grosjean accident, FIA FI Race Director Michael Massi had announced that the body had already begun analysing the circumstances which led to the crash, with the latest reports providing further details on the investigation involving the Bahrain Grand Prix accident.

Official investigation into Romain Grosjean accident begins

The FIA in a statement gave an insight into how the process investigating the Bahrain Grand Prix fire will work. FIA Safety Director Adam Baker saying that as with all serious accidents, the body will analyse every aspect of the Romain Grosjean accident and collaborate with all parties involved. Baker explained that the fact that so much data is now available in Formula 1 will allow them to determine and understand every aspect of the Romain Grosjean injury and accident.

Multiple stakeholders part of the Bahrain Grand Prix accident to be examined

Giving an insight into the rigorous investigation process of the Bahrain Grand Prix accident, the FIA revealed that they will look at all areas of the crash, along with the F1 organisation, the Haas team, and the Grand Prix Drivers' Association. A multitude of equipment such as the Haas chassis and halo will be tested for chassis integrity. Competitive safety devices like Romain Grosjean’s helmet, HANS, safety harness, protective clothing, survival cell, headrest and in-car extinguisher system will be studied as well.

Additionally, the performance of the FIA’s own medical car team, which have been widely praised will also be done. Research into how the track marshals responded to the Romain Grosjean injury, and how safety barriers performed keeping in line with the impact and trajectory of the crash will be done too. For analysis, a variety of tools at the body's disposal such as driver-cameras, broadcast footage and information from the medical team will be used.

Study of the Bahrain Grand Prix fire had already been underway

The FIA has launched an investigation into Romain Grosjean's Bahrain GP accident. Process is expected to take 6-8 weeks before findings are made public. #F1 — Phillip Horton (@PHortonF1) December 3, 2020

The FIA had already begun their inquiry even before the latest statement was made available to the media, with FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer and head of competitor safety Nuno Costa examining the remains of the wrecked Haas F1 car in detail recently. Researchers part of the team will now gather data from video streams and driver footage to study the Romain Grosjean accident in slow motion. Data will also be collected from the in-car accident data recorder.

When will the Romain Grosjean accident investigation be completed?

The FIA in their statement estimated that a thorough investigation into the crash will take as much as six to eight weeks. Following the investigation, the information gathered will first be discussed in a meeting of the FIA Safety Commission. Following the meeting, the details will subsequently be presented to the World Motor Sport Council, before finally being made available to the public.

Image Credits: Formula 1 Instagram