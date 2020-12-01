Romain Grosjean's Wife Hails The F1 Star As 'superhero' After Miraculous Fireball Escape

F1 star Romain Grosjean miraculously cheated death on Sunday, after a horrific crash saw his car burst into flames at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The 34-year-old wrecked his car during the opening lap after hitting the barrier at close to 140 MPH and luckily escaped the engulfing flames. The Haas F1 star is currently hospitalised as he recovers from minor burns and his wife has hailed his efforts to escape from his car.

Bahrain GP highlights: Romain Grosjean wife hails F1 star's escape took 'several miracles'

While Romain Grosjean battled for his life on Sunday, his wife Marion Jolles watched on anxiously for their home in Geneva. Speaking after the horrific Romain Grosjean crash, Marion wrote an emotional statement on her Instagram account, thanking her children, who pushed the 34-year-old to pull himself out of the fire. Jolles, a French TV personality and Grosjean married in 2012 and have two boys and a girl, Sacha (7), Simon (5) and Camille (2). The 38-year-old paid tribute to the healthcare and rescue workers writing that it did not take one but several miracles to save her husband.

She further hailed praise on the Haas F1 star, lauding his courage, determination, strength, love and his physical training that kept him alive despite the horror crash. Marion hailed Grosjean as a superhero, who escaped from his burning car with a little more than burns on the top of his hands. The 34-year-old was visibly taken aback by the entire incident and was supported back to the pits by the medical car at the Sakhir Circuit suffering from minor burns before being rushed to the hospital. The F1 star is currently hospitalised but is likely to be discharged at some point on Tuesday.

An update from Romain himself. Pleased to see you’re in good spirits! We hope you make a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/njnjjH4GBi — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 29, 2020

Pietro Fittipaldi will replace Grosjean at the Sakhir Grand Prix, a second successive race in Bahrain but this time staged on a different configuration. Pietro is the grandson of Emerson Fittipaldi, a two time Formula 1 world champion. The FIA have opened their investigation into the Romain Grosjean crash, with Race director Michael Masi saying there will be ‘no knee-jerk’ safety changes in the interim. Grosjean meanwhile had released a video where he revealed he was okay and thanked everyone for their wishes and support.

(Image Courtesy: F1 Twitter screengrab, Marion Jolles Instagram)