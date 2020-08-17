FanCode Confirmed To Live Stream CPL 2020, MLB For First Time In India

Sports lovers in India will now have an opportunity to enjoy Major League Baseball (MLB 2020) and Caribbean Premier League T20 (CPL 2020) as Dream Sports' FanCode has acquired the live streaming rights for the two major sporting events in separate deals. While the MLB season is currently underway, the CPL 2020 tournament will start from Tuesday.

What does FanCode bring on the table following deals with MLB 2020 and CPL 2020?

According to SportsBusiness, FanCode's deal for MLB 2020 will see the its website and app give fans coverage of live matches and other video and non-video content including highlights, fantasy sports research, tips and news. FanCode will show up to four matches live per day from the regular season and will also show coverage of the postseason and World Series. As per the report, the multi-year deal begins with the 2020 season, which started on July 23. It is FanCode’s first-ever baseball streaming rights deal, marking it as a historic moment for Indian sports broadcasting.

Coming to FanCode's deal for the CPL 2020, the website gets exclusive live rights for all 33 matches from this year’s tournament, which starts from Tuesday and ends on September 10. Regular-season matches start at 7:30 PM IST. FanCode’s CPL coverage will include interactive data overlays, which fans can customise. There will also be real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. Users will be able to buy access to watch the CPL 2020 on a per-match basis or for the whole tournament.

About CPL 2020

The CPL 2020 has 6 teams - Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks, Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents. As many as 23 matches will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, including the semi-finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host 10 matches. Barbados Tridents are the current Caribbean Premier League champions.

CPL schedule

Here's the complete CPL Schedule for the upcoming season of CPL 2020 (All timings are in IST)

August 18, 2020, Tuesday

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors at 7:30 PM

August 19, 2020, Wednesday

Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 3:00 AM

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks at 7:30 PM

August 20, 2020, Thursday

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 3:00 AM

St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents at 7:30 PM

August 21, 2020, Friday

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs at 3:00 AM

August 22, 2020, Saturday

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks at 7:30 PM

August 23, 2020, Sunday

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs at 3:00 AM

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents at 7:30 PM

August 24, 2020, Monday

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks at 3:00 AM

Games Venue: Queen’s Park Oval.

August 25, 2020, Tuesday

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents at 7:30 PM

August 26, 2020, Wednesday

Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors at 3:00 AM

St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders at 7:30 PM

August 27, 2020, Thursday

Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs at 3:00 AM

St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 7:30 PM

August 28, 2020, Friday

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders at 3:00 AM

August 29, 2020, Saturday

Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders at 7:30 PM

August 30, 2020, Sunday

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs at 3:00 AM

Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks at 7:30 PM

August 31, 2020, Monday

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors at 3:00 AM

September 01, 2020, Tuesday

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders at 7:30 PM

September 02, 2020, Wednesday

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents at 3:00 AM

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 7:30 PM

September 03, 2020, Thursday

St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors at 3:00 AM

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 7:30 PM

September 04, 2020, Friday

Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors at 3:00 AM

September 05, 2020, Saturday

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks at 7:30 PM

September 06, 2020, Sunday

Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents at 3:00 AM

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders at 7:30 PM

September 07, 2020, Monday

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs 3:00 AM

Semifinal 1: September 08, 2020, Friday

TBC v TBC at 7:30 PM

Semifinal 2: September 09, 2020, Saturday

TBC v TBC at 3:00 AM

CPL 2020 Final: September 11, 2020, Monday

TBC v TBC at 2:30 AM

(COVER IMAGE: FANCODE/ NEW YORK YANKEES / CPL / TWITTER)