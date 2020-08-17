ACW Vs PAK CC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Vienna Live

Austria CC Wien (ACW) will face Pakistan CC (PAK CC) in the 2nd league match of the day in the ECS T10 Vienna tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Monday, August 17 at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ACW vs PAK CC Dream11 prediction, ACW vs PAK CC Dream11 team and ACW vs PAK CC Dream11 top picks.
Austria CC Wien and Pakistan CC will be playing their first match of the campaign and both the teams will be looking to get off to winning start in the tournament and set the tone for rest of their campaign.
Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq and Amit Parihar
Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol and Shadnan Khan
Taqui Rezai, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Sharan Gill, Sarfaraz Zadran, Farhaan Mohideen, Pranav Khanna.
Amar Naeem, Arslam Arif, Zeeshan Arif, Saveez Khawaja, Sikander Hayat, Shadnan Khan, Naveed Hassan, Itibarshah Deedar, Israr Ahmad, Mohamed Zalmai, Jaweed Sadran.
As per our ACW vs PAK-CC Dream11 prediction, ACW will be favourites to win the match with a strong side on paper