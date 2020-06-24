MLB 60 Game Season: Key Dates, Schedule Including Opening Day, And Trade Deadline

MLB (Major League Baseball) and the MLBPA (MLB Players Association) are closing in on an agreement to kick-start the MLB 60 game season, according to reports. The MLB schedule 2020 was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, but with Rob Manfred likely to get the MLBPA's approval on the health and safety protocols to schedule the MLB 60 game season, there is fresh hope for baseball despite the threat of the pandemic still looming large. While there is still a lot of uncertainty on how the MLB 60 game season and the MLB schedule 2020 will pan out, if things go according to Manfred's plans, fans could probably tune into some baseball action in a month's time.

How many games in MLB season? MLB 60 game season, MLB schedule 2020, MLB expanded playoffs and MLB divisions

According to CBS Sports, the MLB schedule 2020 will begin with players reporting to training by July 1. There is likely to be some exceptions for international players, who will be flying into the US on the eve of the MLB 60 game season. Franchises will play exhibition matches to get in shape for the MLB 60 game season, and the fixtures are likely to spread across the first three weeks of July.

The MLB 60 game season opening day is likely to slated for July 23 or 24, three full weeks after spring training. Generally, the end of July marks the trade deadline which is likely to be moved back considering the unprecedented circumstances. According to reports, the MLB schedule 2020 will see the trade deadline moved back to the end of August, or it could be moved to the midpoint of the MLB 60 game season.

#MLBPA has informed #MLB players will report on July 1st for July 24 Opening Day. 60 Game season in 66 days. They are both still working on finalizing safety and health protocols which quite frankly will be something both parties will continue to improve on going forward. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) June 23, 2020

How many games in MLB season? MLB expanded playoffs and end of MLB 60 game season

The MLB schedule 2020 could see the regular season end in September. The MLB schedule 2020 was planned in a bid to avoid a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which could result in the cancellation of the World Series. The MLB expanded playoffs are likely to begin in October, with the MLB 60 game season planning to draw curtains on the truncated season by the end of October or the onset of November. MLB's decision makers are reluctant to run the MLB 60 game season deep into next year, fearing a mid-way cancellation.

