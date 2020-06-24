Will Fans Be Allowed At MLB Games? Where Will MLB 60-game Season Be Played?

Major League Baseball (MLB) has taken its first major step towards the start of the 2020 season. MLB released a statement to officially announced their plan to return to play with the MLB 60 game season approved by commissioner Rob Manfred. The approved proposal also guarantees the players of the prorated portion of their salaries (which was the sticking point in the negotiations between MLB owners and MLBPA).

Per the latest announcement, players will be needed to report to team training by July 1. The date for the Opening Day of the 2020 season is tentatively set at July 23 or 24 and will continue till September 27. With details about the format of the season yet to be worked out, the two big questions yet to be answered are: Will fans be allowed at MLB games? and where will MLB games be played?

Also Read | Where will MLB games be played? MLB Season To Proceed With 60-game Regular Season After Owners Approve Proposal

So, will fans be allowed at MLB games?

Earlier this month, news broke suggesting MLB will let the state governments decide if MLB fans at games will be a feasible idea or not. With the coronavirus pandemic hitting the United States hard, MLB fans at games - if allowed - will be a significantly lower number, considering a ballpark might not be the safest place to maintain the social guidelines. Texas is currently allowing fans up to 50% of the stadium capacity. This means if MLB does not impose any additional guidelines, the answer to 'will fans be allowed at MLB games?' will remain affirmative.

Where will MLB games be played? Can fans go to MLB games?

While the answer to this remains positive, it also important to discuss the location where will the games be played. The NBA and MLS opted for a bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in order to play out their ongoing seasons. However, MLB is yet to officially announce if such a scenario is being negotiated between the league owners and the MLBPA.

According to MLB's press release, the league has asked players to return to their home cities in order to begin the training camp by July 1. "The vast majority of Major League Clubs are expected to conduct training at the ballparks in their primary home cities," MLB's press release read. This should imply that games will be played at the team's home stadiums with protocols from MLB as well as the state to be followed. Also, the MLB 60 game season will see teams play a total of 40 intradivisional games (10 against each of the four divisional rivals) and the remaining 20 games against opposition of the same league, which will be determined by "corresponding geographical division." This will be done to mitigate the travel of the respective teams as much as possible.

Also Read | MLB Stand Off Continues Even As Manfred Says Framework Agreed With Players' Union Chief

Will fans be allowed at MLB games? Coronavirus pandemic to play a big part in the decision

The #Phillies announced that 2 more players and 2 more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One player and both staff members were tested in Clearwater. The other player was tested outside of Clearwater. They’ve now had a total of 7 players & 5 staffers test positive. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) June 23, 2020

This past weekend, MLB shut down team training camps for cleaning after a reported 40 players and team personnel tested positive for COVID-19. Teams like Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, have all reported multiple cases. Along with shutting down the training facilities, MLB also reportedly stated all personnel must test negative for coronavirus before being allowed to join the stadium. Fear of an outbreak within the league could drastically alter plans for the 2020 MLB season, let alone deciding if MLB fans at games should be allowed.

They had to close all the spring-training facilities this weekend because of infections, but I reckon they’ll have this COVID thing figured out by July 1 — Andy McCullough (@ByMcCullough) June 23, 2020

Also Read | MLB Tells Players At Most 60 Games; 50 Or Fewer Possible

Also Read | Will fans be allowed at MLB games? MLB Holds Off On Imposing Schedule Until Protocols Locked In

(Image Credits: AP)