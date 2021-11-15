Last Updated:

Fencer Bhavani Devi Conferred With Arjuna Award; Exclaims 'childhood Dream' Came True

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday conferred CA Bhavani Devi with Arjuna Award 2021 for her exemplary contribution to fencing & representing India

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Arjuna Award

Image: @IamBhavaniDevi/Twitter


Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday conferred fencer Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi or CA Bhavani Devi with Arjuna Award 2021. CA Bhavani Devi was conferred with Arjuna Award for her exemplary contribution to fencing and representing India at the global level. She was India's only entry into fencing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday handed out the National Sports Awards 2021 which was announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports earlier this month.  

Union Minister Anurag Thakur informed that Bhavani could not receive the prestigious Arjuna Award from the President of India as she was participating in an event in France and therefore she could attend the special event which was organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

After receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award, CA Bhavani Devi took to her Twitter handle and stated that she is emotional as holding the Arjuna Award was her childhood dream. Bhavani also expressed her gratitude for the Arjuna Award 2021. 

READ | PM Modi compares fencer Bhavani Devi to 'Jhansi Ki Rani'; lauds Mirabai Chanu's gesture

C.A. Bhavani's performance in Tokyo Olympics

CA Bhavani Devi got off to a good start at the Tokyo Olympics as she won her first match comfortably. She defeated Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia 15-3 in just six minutes and 15 seconds. However, the nine-time Indian national champion lost the round of 32 match against France's Manon Brunet in women's individual sabre. Brunet dominated Bhavani over the two halves and eventually defeated the Indian by 15-7 to book her place in the Round of 16.

READ | Indian Fencer Bhavani Devi sets eye on Paris 2024 after spirited debut at Tokyo Olympics

After suffering the defeat, Bhavani took to her Twitter handle to post an emotional message where she apologized to Indian fans for not progressing any further. Although CA Bhavani Devi's efforts at the Tokyo Olympics went in vain, PM Modi was quick to console her and point out that her efforts were all that mattered. He also told her that she was an inspiration to all the young Indians who were planning on making a career in sports.

READ | Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi consoles history-maker Bhavani Devi after Round 2 fencing exit

PM Modi then hosted the Indian athletes in August who participated in the Tokyo Olympics including CA Bhavani Devi for breakfast at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence and compared her to 'Jhansi Ki Rani'. 

(Image: @IamBhavaniDevi/Twitter)

READ | Bhavani Devi 'happy with experience gained' at Tokyo Olympics; "you learn from failures'
READ | Tokyo Olympics: Indian fencer Bhavani calls Mary Kom her inspiration, pens heartfelt note
Tags: Arjuna Award, Sports Minister, CA Bhawani Devi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com