Michael Schumacher Net Worth, Career Earnings And Latest Health Update

One of the greatest drivers the F1 has ever seen, Michael Schumacher, the seven-time World Champion, turns 51 on January 3, 2020. The Ferrari legend suffered a traumatic brain injury in a skiing accident back in 2013 and has since been under intensive care. On his 53rd birthday, let's take a look at his glorious F1 career, his net worth, and his latest health update.

Michael Schumacher net worth

According to Forbes, Michael Schumacher has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $800 Million, as of 2019. Schumacher is the second richest athlete in the world, just behind NBA legend Michael Jordan who has a net worth of $2 billion. Michael Schumacher is one of those names that constantly made it to Forbes’ list of the richest athletes. It was in 2004 when he first appeared on the Forbes list and ranked on the second spot. Schumacher was able to hold that position for over 13 years.

Michael Schumacher F1 career earnings

Michael Schumacher is also one of the all-time highest-paid athletes and has total career earnings that could easily surpass $1 billion. He is the fifth highest-earning athlete of all time and lags behind the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan. All these names happen to be professional golfers with the exception of basketball player Michael Jordan who tops the list. During his career peak, Michael Schumacher reportedly earned around $80-100 million on a yearly basis which was enough to make him the highest-paid athlete in the world. When Michael Schumacher was away from the race track, Schumacher reportedly earned roughly around $50 million from his endorsements deals alone. At the time of his career peak, Michael Schumacher was paid $10 million annually by Shell for sporting a hat with the brand’s logo to all of his public appearances.

Michael Schumacher health update

Michael Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury after a tragic ski accident in 2013. He was kept in a coma following the incident and doctors have worked to save his life. He was pulled out of unconsciousness the next year and has been rehabilitating. It was later reported that the former racing champion was paralysed. However, the latest update on his health came from Schumacher’s former Ferrari boss Jean Todt who had stated that he keeps on fighting for better health.

