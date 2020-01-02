Hardik Pandya Net Worth, Salary And Engagement With Actor Girlfriend Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya is an Indian cricket all-rounder who currently plays for Baroda in domestic cricket and Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Pandya, who is widely popular for his aggressive style of batting and his exceptional fielding skills, has had an impressive IPL career so far.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya's Fiance Natasa Stankovic Is Best Friends With THIS Bollywood Star

Hardik Pandya net worth:

Hardik Pandya is one of the highest-paid cricketers in India. He has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $1.5 million. Most of his earnings have come from the IPL where he has reportedly earned around ₹12-13 crores throughout his cricket career, as per Celebrity Earnings.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Net Worth, Salary And The NBA Star's Mega Deal With Jordan Brand

Hardik Pandya salary:

Hardik Pandya has been a part of the Indian cricket team for a few years now and falls under the Grade B category of the BCCI player retainer list. As reported by Celebrity Earnings, Pandya roughly earns ₹3 crores on an annual basis from the BCCI. He also earns a part of his money through match fees for India and Mumbai Indians.

The BCCI, which is the richest cricket board in the world, pays him a staggering fee of roughly ₹3-8 lakhs as match fee along with performance bonuses. The Mumbai Indians star also enjoys a range of brand endorsement deals which include names like boAt, Sin Denim, Oppo, and Gulf Oil, among others.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria Shares Warm Wishes As Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Get Engaged

Hardik Pandya gets engaged to Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic:

Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Serbian actor and longtime girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on January 1, after being together for a while now. India's ace all-rounder took to his Instagram handle to share a video where he could be seen getting down on a knee, proposing to his lady love Natasa Stankovic with an engagement ring. A formal engagement may take place later.

Also Read | Post Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Engagement, Ex-GF Elli Avram Wants To 'Be Her Own Angel'?