'Fight Night': Cristiano Ronaldo Marks Presence At Paul Vs Fury, Meets Mike Tyson

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo attended the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury cruiserweight boxing bout on Sunday night, at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Fury clinched a victory by split decision in the thrilling match and extended his undefeated run in professional boxing. Paul, on the other hand, suffered the first loss of his career, having entered the bout as the favorite.

Ronaldo was seen enjoying his time at the arena with his son Ronaldo Jr. and was also spotted sharing the frame with boxing legend Mike Tyson. British boxer Derek Chisora also shared a video on his Instagram stories, where the Al Nassr football was seen getting candid. Here’s a look at the best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo from the high-octane boxing event.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores another hattrick for Al Nassr

A day ahead of Paul vs Fury, Ronaldo registered his second hattrick for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and led the team to a 3-0 away win against Damac. He earlier netted four goals against Al-Waheda on February 9, dominating opponents and extending his scoring records. He has scored eight goals so far for the team in six appearances while helping with two assists.

"Had the world on my shoulders"

Coming back to the Paul vs Fury PPV, YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul took the first loss of his career, despite knocking down Fury early in the final round of the bout. Fury won the biggest match so far of his career, given the stakes of the match by controlling long stretches of the eight-round bout. Two judges scored the bout 76-73 in favor of the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, while the third favored Paul, 75-74.

As per the Associated Press, speaking after the match, Jake Paul said, “I’ve already won every single way in life. I made it farther than I ever thought I would, and beyond. This is a humbling experience. I’ll take it on the chin and come back.” On the other hand, extending his record to 9-0, Fury said, “In my first main event, 23 years old, I had the world on my shoulders, and I came through. This, to me, is a world title fight. I trained so hard for this. This was my destiny.”