"I'll Be Back": Jake Paul Delivers Optimistic Statement After Getting Beaten By Tommy Fury

After enduring his first loss in the boxing ring, Jake Paul immediately issued a statement for his fans. The 26-year-old cut out an optimistic figure after suffering a split-decision defeat to boxer Tommy Fury. A bruised Paul can be seen saying "I'll be back" in the video he released following the culmination of the fight.

In the aftermath of the thrilling boxing showdown that saw Tommy Fury reigning supreme over the polarising Jake Paul, Paul apparently reacted to his loss gracefully. He termed the match as a "Humbling experience" and said ‘Well, Didn’t think I’d ever have to make one of these videos, but happens I guess. This is still the best job in the world. Thank you all for the support. This was an amazing event. And I’ll be back.”

Earlier, in the post-match comments segment, Paul said, “Honestly, I felt flat. I got sick really bad twice in this camp, and injured my arm, so it wasn’t my best performance. But I lost - I’m not making excuses. I’m just saying, it wasn’t my best performance, I felt a little flat and like I said, we’re going to come back and get that W," he added. "Don’t judge me by my wins, judge my by my losses - I’m going to come back stronger.”

Jake Paul vs Tommy Furry: Match summary

From the outset, Tommy Fury started to chase and close down the gap. Owing to that, Fury dominated the initial part, he did not allow any breathing space for Paul, who was searching for space to strike cleanly. However, in the 8-grueling rounds, Paul had his moments and at the fag end of the match he landed a heavy right to give Fury a KO scare. Fury, though balanced his footing and kept the composure to negate the final burst of attack. With 2 of the judges giving Fury the edge, the match saw Tommy Fury attaining a split decision win over Jake Paul, as the bottom line.