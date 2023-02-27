'Finally Lost': Netizens React As Tommy Fury Hands Jake Paul First Loss In Boxing Ring

Netizens could not keep calm after Tommy Fury got the split decision win over Jake Paul. The match-up went through a huge build-up stage and hence fight fans from all around the world were eager to witness who reigns supreme. With Fury's victory a flow of reactions came from the fans.

On Sunday, the much-anticipated professional boxing encounter between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally went down in the books. Heading into the match Paul had the psychological edge as betting odds were favoring the Problem Child. However, in the ring, with his performance, not only did Tommy Fury strike off the odds and his opponent but also according to some saved the pride of Fury name.

Reaction after Tommy Furry got the split decision win over Jake Paul

Jake Paul, who is a polarizing name in the fighting industry, got the internet in splits after the match. Paul was subjected to criticism as Tommy Furry was slated to be his first genuine challenge in the boxing arena. Previously, the 26-year-old has picked fights with former UFC fighters and other individuals outside the professional boxing scene.

Tommy Fury defends the Fury name by beating Jake Paul! #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/i28VfNMjnD — Fury’s Fight Picks (@LucaFury) February 26, 2023

Deji claims @jakepaul was ROBBED and thought it should be a DRAW🫡👀📸 pic.twitter.com/eBL1r8nyE8 — IFN (@IfnBoxing) February 26, 2023

Jake Paul fought an actual boxer this time and lost. He should have kept fighting bus drivers and strippers. — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) February 26, 2023

If it was up to me, I’d do Jake Paul x KSI next. I don’t think there is massive intrigue in a rematch. I think the Nathan Diaz fight is dead. Promotion would be KSI mocking Jake for losing, Jake responding with hey at least I fought a real boxer. Settle it once and for all. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 27, 2023

Honestly I would destroy both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury 😂 — ksi (@KSI) February 26, 2023

2 Years of pure pressure, but came out on top at the end..



Respect 👏#PaulFury pic.twitter.com/yS3nR93ISw — Youtube Boxing Records (YTBoxRec.com) (@YTBoxRec) February 26, 2023

Tommy vs Jake is deffo Rematch worthy! Good fight and well done to both fighters #PaulFury — Leon Wills (@LeonWills101) February 26, 2023



