'Finally Lost': Netizens React As Tommy Fury Hands Jake Paul First Loss In Boxing Ring

Netizens could not keep calm after Tommy Fury got the split decision win over Jake Paul. The internet went into splits immediately after the match concluded.

Prateek Arya
Netizens could not keep calm after Tommy Fury got the split decision win over Jake Paul. The match-up went through a huge build-up stage and hence fight fans from all around the world were eager to witness who reigns supreme. With Fury's victory a flow of reactions came from the fans.

On Sunday, the much-anticipated professional boxing encounter between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally went down in the books. Heading into the match Paul had the psychological edge as betting odds were favoring the Problem Child. However, in the ring, with his performance, not only did Tommy Fury strike off the odds and his opponent but also according to some saved the pride of Fury name. 

Reaction after Tommy Furry got the split decision win over Jake Paul

Jake Paul, who is a polarizing name in the fighting industry, got the internet in splits after the match. Paul was subjected to criticism as Tommy Furry was slated to be his first genuine challenge in the boxing arena. Previously, the 26-year-old has picked fights with former UFC fighters and other individuals outside the professional boxing scene. 

Here are a few of the reactions after the match concluded  


 

