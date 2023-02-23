'You'll Be Disowned': Jake Paul Sends Final Warning To Tommy Fury Ahead Of Boxing Showdown

Jake Paul sends out an intense message to Tommy Fury ahead of their boxing showdown. The fighters have indulged in many back-and-forths over several months and now they are set to meet inside the ring to settle the dispute. Following various deferrals, the two will square off inside the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 26.

While the time has come for the fight to finally materialize inside the four-sided ring, the final round of war of words has begun and has gotten more intensified. Both fighters are going at it by repeatedly expressing what they intend to do to each other in the ring. It could be psychological warfare but at the same time, the insult trade-offs have given a huge build-up to the fight. And since only a handful of days are left for the two to lock horns, a final addition to the flock of trash talk has come from The Problem Child.

Jake Paul sends out an intense warning to Tommy Fury ahead of boxing showdown

On Wednesday, via the Social Media platform Twitter, Jake Paul posted a video dedicating a few words to his opponent to be Tommy Fury. In the video, Paul evidently presented the picture of what according to him is about to come. Here's what he said.

"Tommy, I hope you've enjoyed these last few moments of your career. This is it, you're going to be retired from boxing after this, you're going to be disowned by your family, [and] you're gonna go back to your mother's maiden name. There’s nothing else that can save you, it's just me and you... All that little cute motivation about having a child and fighting for her, all that sh*t goes out the window when I'm coming to take your f**king head off, decapitate you... Tommy Fury, this is it for you."

This would be Jake Paul's 7th Boxing Bout. Before this, Paul picked former UFC fighters to exhibit his skills and has beaten them comprehensively. However, the fight against Tommy Fury has been touted as his most difficult competition. Fury who carries 8-0 winning record in Boxing is the half-brother of Boxing legend Tyson Fury.