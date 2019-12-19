Mike Tyson Slams Floyd Mayweather For Calling Himself Greater Than Muhammad Ali

After 50 straight victories and no losses, Floyd Mayweather claims himself to be the greatest boxer of all time. Well, arguably he is. However, things got a little ugly when Floyd Mayweather claimed himself to be greater than Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. Unfortunately, Muhammad Ali is no more in this world to give a response. However, legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson has taken nasty verbal shots at Floyd Mayweather for making such a claim. Mike Tyson, who has often been compared with Muhammad Ali, never claimed himself to be greater than Ali. He was definitely not fine with Mayweather doing that.

Boxing: Mike Tyson slams the undefeated Floyd Mayweather

Despite being a global icon, Muhammad Ali used to take his kids to school by himself. He was considered as the ‘people’s champ’. The Greatest Heavyweight Of All Time was always surrounded by people and Muhammad Alli used to love that. On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather is well known for his lavish and flamboyant lifestyle that knows no boundaries. Mike Tyson did not miss pointing it out.

In an interview with American media, Mike Tyson was asked about Floyd Mayweather's recent claim. The 53-year-old said, “He (Floyd Mayweather) is very delusional. Listen, if he was anywhere near that realm of great as Muhammad Ali, he would be able to take his kids to school himself. OK, he can’t take his kids to school by himself, and he’s talking about he’s great?”

According to Mike Tyson, “greatness is not guarding yourself from people. It’s being accepted by the people.” The former Heavyweight champion also slammed Mayweather by calling him a “little scared man”.

This is not the first time since Mike Tyson had a sour mouth for Floyd Mayweather. Previously, in an interview with GQ, Mike Tyson claimed that he would kick “Floyd Mayweather's a**” and there wouldn’t be a match.

