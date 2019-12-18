'Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder Would've Excelled In My Time': George Foreman

George Foreman is arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time, whose boxing record is considered to be in the best heavyweight category statistics of all time. The 70-year-old, 2-time heavyweight world champion has 76 wins under his name besides 5 losses and he has faced some of the deadliest boxers of his era which include the likes of Joe Frazier and the great Muhammad Ali. Even when Ali was considered to be at the top of his game, a lot of veterans still believe that George Foreman is a superior boxer than him for his knockout power. Fighters like Muhammad Ali and George Foreman has revolutionalised heavyweight boxing from the 70s and the super-stacked division that looks stunning in the modern era, actually got its roots from there. The current roster holds some of the biggest names like Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Tyson Fury in the modern era. Foreman has now commented on the trio having the ability to succeed in his or any era for that matter.

George Foreman talks about Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s chances in his era

It is definitely a debatable topic since both the eras have some legit killers in their division. However, George Foreman believes that the modern-day gladiators would have survived well in his era. While speaking with talkSPORT, Foreman praised Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, and Tyson Fury for their accomplishments and tagged them as ‘great boxers’.

Talking about the current WBC Champion Deontay Wilder, Foreman said: “Wilder proved he could knock a guy out that he’d already knocked out before”. He was further asked about the British giants Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua and the retired heavyweight said: “Joshua proved that he can get up off the canvas, act like a gentleman, put his team together and win it all again”. It is pretty clear that Anthony Joshua’s recent win against Andy Ruiz Jr has impressed George Foreman. However, Tyson Fury has also grabbed a place in Big George’s mind as the former boxer claimed: “Fury, to be out for so long and go 12 rounds with the heavyweight champion of the world, these are magnificent fighters”

