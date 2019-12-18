Manny Pacquiao Dominates Adrien Broner In Throwback Fight, Watch Video

Manny Pacquiao's 24 year long career has experienced everything. He is definitely one of the best boxers of all time. The 41-year-old Filipino has reached the skies in his life. However, his hunger for victory even at this age is what makes him a true champion. After 62 victories in 71 bouts, Manny Pacquiao is the only man to have won 12 major world titles in eight different weight classes.

Pac-Man celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday and he is looking for more fights in his career. It includes a re-match against Floyd Mayweather. Let us look back at one of Manny Pacquiao’s fights that shocked the world for all the right reasons.

Boxing: Manny Pacquiao’s throwback fight

The 41-year-old world champion fought Adrien Boner on January 19, 2019. He successfully defended his WBA (regular) welterweight title in a highly anticipated bout. Manny Pacquaio secured his victory via unanimous decision but there was not a single moment where Pacquiao felt threatened in the fight. The Filipino initially started slow and stuck to his basics. Ultimately, he outclassed Adrien Broner in every aspect of the fight. While a lot of boxers choose to hang their gloves at the age of 40, Pac-Man walks on a different path. Take a look at the Manny Pacquaio vs Adrien Broner fight from the beginning of 2019.

Apart from his boxing accomplishments, Manny Pacquaio is also known for his political career and acting skills. The boxing veteran is currently the Senator of Philippines. However, Manny Pacquaio will always be remembered as one of the strongest fighters to have ever played the sport of boxing. If we look back at Pac-Man’s glittery career, we can spot a lot of glorious victories and he remains to be our hero - even at the age of 41.

