Tyson Fury To Take Help From Anthony Joshua To Defeat Deontay Wilder?

Anthony Joshua is ready to help his fellow Briton heavyweight Tyson Fury to beat WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on February 22, 2020. It must be shocking for the boxing universe since Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua never had a good word for each other. However, things smoothened up between them after Anthony Joshua’s recent victory against Andy Ruiz Jr at ‘Clash on the Dunes’. The undefeated Gypsy King praised Joshua’s performance as he went on to claim back the WBA (super), WBI, IBF and IBO Heavyweight titles. Is it time for Anthony Joshua to return the praise by sparring with Tyson Fury during his training camp for Deontay Wilder?

Also Read | Tyson Fury Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Mike Tyson, Calls Him The OG "bad Man" Of Boxing

Also Read | 'Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder Would've Excelled In My Time': George Foreman

Fury vs Wilder: Anthony Joshua wants to train with Tyson Fury

In an interview with Sky Sports, Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said, “I think honestly he (Tyson Fury) might beat Wilder next time. I think Fury would fight me quicker than Wilder would, so, if that’s the case, I want him (Tyson Fury) to win. Imagine that fight on British soil. If Tyson needs me, I will go out and spar with him to get him ready for Wilder.”

There is no doubt that a fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will be huge, it will be bigger if it takes place in England. If Tyson Fury manages to outclass Deontay Wilder on February 22, 2020, he will be crowned the new WBC Heavyweight champion. It will enable both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to go against each other in order to unify their heavyweight titles. However, for that, Tyson Fury needs to surpass the undefeated Deontay Wilder first, and Anthony Joshua has already offered help from his side.

Also Read | Wladimir Klitschko Wants To Fight Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua And Tyson Fury At 43

In response to Joshua’s offer, Tyson Fury said that he would be happy to get Anthony Joshua in his sparring session. The Gypsy King posted on Instagram and said “I would love to have you (Anthony Joshua) in camp, really really love to have in camp work out for this fight and give Deontay Wilder a proper beating. I hope you mean it because I’d love to have you (Anthony Joshua) in training camp with me.”

Also Read | Throwback To Floyd Mayweather's Heated Argument With A Reporter Which SHOCKED Fans