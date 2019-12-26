Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor Gift Themselves Top High-end Cars On Christmas Day

Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor are two of the richest fighters in their respective sports. The former rivals are two of the biggest names in combat sport, who are not only recognised for their in-ring abilities and charisma, but also their extravagant spending habits. Both men love to flash their cash around and so was the case with them this Christmas.

Floyd Mayweather gifts daughter a Mercedes-Benz SUV

Floyd Mayweather, who was recently named the highest-paid athlete of the decade by Forbes, earnt a whopping $915 million over the past 10 years. Being the biggest sports star in the world, Mayweather flexed his financial muscles, dishing out an estimated $150,000 on a brand new Mercedes-Benz SUV, which he gifted his daughter Iyanna during the festive season. Iyanna is the eldest of the boxer's four children. Floyd Mayweather took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to show off the bow-wrapped Mercedes Benz to his fans.

The boxing legend did not leave himself empty-handed for Christmas as he shared a picture of a 2020 Bentley Continental GT Mayweather followed that up by posting another picture of a 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan truck which he gifted himself. These two luxuries will be the latest editions to his massive collection of fleet.

2020 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner

2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan truck

Conor McGregor gets a new Lamborghini for Christmas

Conor McGregor, who doesn't quite shy away from spending big, bought a new vehicle himself. While the Irishman may not be in the same league as Floyd Mayweather when it comes to finances, he certainly can afford to go big when it comes to his gifts with a net worth standing as high as $110 million. That was exactly the case when 'The Notorious One'' took to his Instagram handle during Christmas Eve and showed off a brand new Lamborghini.

