Floyd Mayweather Deletes Instagram Post That Hinted At A Fight With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Floyd Mayweather ignited a spark in the combat sports community by challenging Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier this year. The undefeated boxer claimed that he would come out of retirement and take up a cross-promotion fight in UFC. While the fans started speculating about Mayweather’s perfect UFC opponent, the 42-year old said that Conor McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov would be his perfect opponents in UFC. However, it seems that Khabib is out of Floyd Mayweather’s league now. The undefeated American deleted the Instagram post that hinted at his bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020.

Floyd Mayweather deletes his Instagram post about Khabib Nurmagomedov

After Conor McGregor’s stunning comeback at UFC 246, Floyd Mayweather posted two back-to-back photos from his Instagram handle. One of the posts suggested a cross-promotion rematch between Mayweather and McGregor in 2020. The other post showcased a match between Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020. It has been just two weeks and Floyd Mayweather has already deleted the photo that hinted at his cross-promotion fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, ‘McGregor vs Mayweather 2’ is still relevant in Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram account.

A lot of fans believe that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s demands for the cross-promotion bout forced Mayweather to step out from the fight. According to the undefeated Dagestani, he is ready to face Floyd Mayweather but the fight needs to be a hybrid one. Khabib Nurmagomedov is ready to box for 11 rounds with the undefeated Floyd Mayweather. However, the last round must take place under MMA rules. No wonder, MMA is a whole different thing for Floyd.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov)