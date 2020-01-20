Floyd Mayweather Shares Cryptic Post, Teases UFC Fight Vs Conor McGregor, Khabib

Conor McGregor has kicked off 2020 with a phenomenal return against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246. He is eager to take two more fights this year and one of them could be a rematch against the undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather. Well, the Irishman is not going back to the boxing ring but Mayweather might come down to McGregor’s world and face him inside the UFC octagon. After UFC 246, Floyd Mayweather made the entire combat sports community excited by teasing his return against Conor McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Reveals He 'drank All Week' Before Fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov At UFC 229

Floyd Mayweather teases a fight against McGregor and Khabib

The undefeated American created a lot of buzz by announcing his comeback in 2020. According to reports, Floyd Mayweather is going to step inside the UFC octagon in his return and Dana White is expecting another massive cross-promotion event for 2020. However, there was no specific opponent for Floyd Mayweather but it seems that the former world champion has selected his rivals by himself. After Conor McGregor’s spectacular comeback at UFC 246, Floyd Mayweather posted two pictures back to back through his official Instagram handle. One of the photos showcased a rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. While the other one showcased a mega-fight between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather. Take a look at those posts.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Earned £1.5 Million Per Second In UFC 246 Fight

Dana White’s response to Floyd Mayweather

UFC President Dana White is yet to finalise Floyd Mayweather’s opponents but he is planning something big for the undefeated American. In the post-UFC 246 press conference, Dana White was asked to give clarification around Floyd Mayweather’s social media posts. White said that Floyd is in their plans and they (UFC) are in Floyd’s plans. Thus, a mega-fight is expected to happen. However, Dana White has still not given a green signal to Floyd Mayweather’s call out towards Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Also Read | Israel Adesanya Takes A Brutal Dig At Jon Jones' Entire MMA Career

Also Read | UFC: Dustin Poirier Confident Of 'knocking Out' Nate Diaz In Potential MMA Fight

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Floyd Mayweather, UFC, and Khabib Nurmagomedov)