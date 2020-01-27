What Did Conor McGregor Say To Donald Cerrone's Grandma After UFC 246 Victory: Watch

Conor McGregor made a stunning comeback against Donald Cerrone at the non-title main event of UFC 246 on January 19 (IST). The entire world was shocked as Conor knocked out ‘Cowboy’ within 40 seconds of the very first round. Unlike a typical Conor McGregor fight, UFC 246 was different. There was no trash talking or bad blood rivalry. Both Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone showed mutual respect for each other. Not only did Conor congratulate his rival, he also took some time to hug Donald Cerrone’s grandma and exchanged some great words with her.

Conor McGregor’s golden words for Donald Cerrone’s grandma

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone’s family entered the octagon after the fight. The former champ made a great gesture by greeting mama Cerrone. UFC recently revealed a video on their Instagram handle where you can hear Conor McGregor’s exact words for Donald Cerone’s grandma. After knocking out Cerrone, the Irish superstar went up to meet Cowboy’s granny and said, “I have respect for you, so much respect for you. You raised a hell of a boy (Donald Cerrone). You should be proud, I am serious.”

What’s next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is looking forward to taking a fight before summer and he has a lot of names ahead. After conquering Donald Cerrone, the Irish superstar called out Nate Diaz in the post-fight press conference. Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier, Floyd Mayweather, Justin Gaethje and Jorge Masvidal have also expressed their urge to fight Conor McGregor.

