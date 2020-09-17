Floyd Mayweather Eyes 2020 Return, To Fight YouTuber Logan Paul: Reports

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather has long teased a return to the ring, but according to certain rumours this week, his return could well and truly happen this year. The 43-year-old is reportedly set to face off against YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition bout, but no deal has been signed yet. The clash would be the first since Floyd Mayweather's retirement in 2017.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul on the cards as 'Money' plans return

According to multiple reports, Floyd Mayweather is all set to come out of retirement this year to face against Logan Paul in an exhibition bout. The 43-year-old had retired in 2015 but made a one-fight comeback against Conor McGregor in 2017. As things stand, both Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are yet to confirm the news. However, the YouTuber had hinted at a massive upcoming fight in the recent episodes of his podcast. The Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight is likely to take place this year and will be an exhibition match, meaning that it won't add to Money's record.

Floyd Mayweather is no stranger to exhibition fights, having faced off against kickboxing wunderkind Tenshin Nasukawa in RIZIN in 2018. In Money's last professional bout, he defeated Conor McGregor by TKO in the 10th round. Floyd Mayweather is an undefeated boxing champion and boasts of a 50-0 record in a career that spanned over 20 years. Logan Paul, on the other hand, is 0-1 as a pro boxer after he lost by split decision to fellow YouTuber KSI in November. Logan Paul is also scheduled to take on former NBA star Nate Robinson as the undercard to Mike Tyson's return to boxing, where Iron Mike will take on Roy Jones Jr. The fight was initially scheduled for September 12 but was postponed until November 28.

When will the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul take place remains uncertain at this point, but reports suggest that the fight could be held in December this year. The location of the clash also remains a doubt, but the duo is expected to fight in a country where fans are allowed to watch the brawl live. The rules for the exhibition will also have to be decided, while both Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will have to settle on a weight class, with the duo separated by 40-50 pounds. The Mayweather vs Logan Paul bout is likely to generate a lot of buzz and pay-per-view audience, where the former will be a favourite to win.

(Image Courtesy: AP, Logan Paul Instagram)