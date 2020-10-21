Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Going 30-0 Would Make Him The “Floyd Mayweather Of MMA”

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently talked to Yahoo Sports and revealed that he wants to become the "Floyd Mayweather of MMA" by retiring with a perfect 30-0 record. Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor in 2019 and retired with a perfect 50-0 record, which cemented him as one of the greatest boxers of all time. Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, is currently undefeated at 28-0 and believes that by defeating his next two opponents, he will write his name in MMA's history books.

“Honestly, I don't know, 30-0 is going to be great. It's looking good, it sounds good. 30-0, okay. It's going to be a great record, this is like Mayweather in MMA. We'll see, I'm very close to it,” Khabib Nurmagomedov added.

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap receives tear-jerking tribute ahead of UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov compares McGregor fight to Ali vs Frazier

Even though 30-0 sounds good, Khabib Nurmagomedov is still thinking about retiring after his 30th bout. Khabib Nurmagomedov said he’s currently focusing on his 29th opponent - interim champion Justin Gaethje - who he’s scheduled to face in a title unification bout at UFC 254 on October 24.

The Russian believes that by stopping Justin Gaethje, he will add another achievement to his legacy, which also consists of a win over Conor McGregor. Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 via submission and has claimed that his 2018 win will be remembered for years to come.

“Even after 50 years, people are going to watch this fight and be impressed. This is like when Muhammad Ali fought [Joe] Frazier in Manila,” he added.

Also Read l Khabib says McGregor rematch ‘makes sense’ if Conor beats Poirier at 155, not at 170

Khabib Nurmagomedov looking for a fight with GSP or Jon Jones

When asked about his 30th opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov said he would love to face UFC legend Georges St-Pierre in his final bout. Khabib Nurmagomedov later took Jon Jones’ name, claiming that a fight with the number one UFC pound-for-pound fighter would be massive.

Khabib vs GSP has a decent chance of being booked, rather than Khabib vs Jones as Bones recently vacated his light-heavyweight title to move to the heavyweights. Georges St-Pierre’s coach believes that by defeating Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov could entice GSP to come out of retirement.

Also Read l Conor McGregor claims he won two rounds before being stopped by Khabib in 4th at UFC 229

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov takes another shot at Justin Gaethje: 'I’m not Tony Ferguson'

Image Source: AP