Floyd Mayweather Reveals He Will Fight Khabib And McGregor But Only For $300 MILLION

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather recently revealed that he wants a staggering $300 million for a rematch with Conor McGregor and named the same price for a bout with current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Floyd Mayweather faced Conor McGregor in a mega-crossover bout in 2017 where he defeated The Notorious One in the tenth round. Despite losing, Conor McGregor received the biggest paycheck of his career, while Mayweather received one of his biggest too. According to reports, Floyd Mayweather took home around $280 million and Conor McGregor earned around $130 million from their showdown.

Floyd Mayweather slams Conor McGregor while addressing rematch

After naming his price, Floyd Mayweather, took a dig at Conor McGregor, claiming that The Notorious One “can’t punch”. Though he didn’t say much about Khabib Nurmagomedov, he named the same price ($300 million) to fight him as well. "If I could make an easy $300 million, absolutely. Conor McGregor can't punch," Floyd Mayweather said on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

Floyd Mayweather hails himself as boxing's GOAT

A couple of weeks ago, Floyd Mayweather made a controversial statement, claiming that he’s better than the late Muhammad Ali. Later, he revealed the list of his top five boxers of all time, which didn’t include either Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson. While hailing himself as the GOAT, Floyd Mayweather ranked himself at the top, followed by Pernell Whitaker, Roberto Duran, Larry Holmes and Aaron Pryor.

Later in the interview, Floyd Mayweather took a dig at Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, claiming that no one talks about the two legends while referring to boxing. Though he made it clear that he doesn’t hate Muhammad Ali, he added that he’s currently the face of boxing. “Every time boxing comes on, you don't bring up Muhammed Ali's name, you don't bring up Mike Tyson's name -- you always bring up Floyd Mayweather's name because I'm still the face of boxing.”

What's next for Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Conor McGregor is currently training for his MMA charity match against Dustin Poirier which will not take place under Dana White's ambit or the UFC's. He will then fight boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in another charity event next year. Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, is set to make his octagon return at UFC 254 (October 24) where he will lock horns with interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout.

Image Source: AP