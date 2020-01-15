Floyd Mayweather Nearly Gets Knocked Out By Shane Mosley In 2010 Throwback Bout Video

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather is arguably the best boxer on the planet to have ever stepped inside the ring. The undefeated American has faced 50 boxers in his professional career and he has gone on to defeat them all.

It is hard or almost impossible to imagine Mayweather losing a fight but if you have seen him going against Shane Mosley in 2010, you will agree that he can be knocked out and Shane Mosley came very close in accomplishing it.

Let us take a look at the fight where Floyd Mayweather almost got knocked out.

Boxing: Shane Mosley almost knocked out Floyd Mayweather in 2010

Floyd Mayweather and Shane Mosley squared off against each other in one of the biggest non-title welterweight clashes of all time on May 1, 2010. Being a Mayweather fight, the entire MGM Grand was stacked with a boisterous crowd and the energy of the fight made everyone go crazy even before the two American boxers stepped inside the ring.

Floyd Mayweather entered the arena with an undefeated record of 40-0 while Shane Mosley entered the fight with a 46-5 record.

Shane Mosley started the fight with extreme energy as he started punishing Floyd Mayweather from the very first round. For the first time in his career, Floyd Mayweather looked troubled as Shane Mosley poured devastating shots over him.

In Round 2, Mayweather nearly got knocked out as his feet started to wobble after being hit with back-to-back right hands from Shane Mosley. However, Mayweather managed to stay on his feet and changed the momentum of the fight as it proceeded. Take a look at the Floyd Mayweather vs Shane Mosley fight from 2010.

According to reports, Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement in 2020 and he is planning to take up a fight in UFC.

Dana White has also confirmed the news and the duo is planning to set up another massive cross-promotion fight this year. Take a look at Dana White’s Instagram post

(Picture courtesy: Box Rec)