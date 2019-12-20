Boxing: Anthony Joshua Regrets Wanting To Spar With Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua stunned the boxing world by offering a helping hand to Tyson Fury. He went on to express his interest in sparring with The Gypsy King for his upcoming fight. Well, he regrets doing that now. However, the WBA (super), IBO, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion of the world still acknowledges the fact that he will benefit from a training session with Tyson Fury as it would prepare him for a world-class fight.

Anthony Joshua regrets wanting to spar with Tyson Fury

In an interview with Sky Sports, Anthony Joshua said that he is ready to go and train with Tyson Fury since he wants The Gypsy King to win against WBC Champion Deontay Wilder on February 22, 2020.

Anthony Joshua feels that if he and Tyson Fury face each other to unify the belts on the British soil, it would be massive. Well, Tyson Fury needs to surpass Deontay Wilder to get his hands on the WBC title and Anthony Joshua is willing to help him do that.

In a recent interaction with IFL TV, Anthony Joshua said, "You know when I look back at some of the s**t I say I think, why did I say that?" This came just after he expressed his interest in sparring with Tyson Fury. Boxing fans are really confused with the Briton’s statement. So, what does Tyson Fury think about it?

Despite having several heated exchanges in the past, Tyson Fury has accepted Anthony Joshua’s proposal of having a joint-training session. The Gypsy King took to Instagram and said, “I would love to have you (Anthony Joshua) in camp, really really love to have in camp work out for this fight and give Deontay Wilder a proper beating. I hope you mean it because I would love to have you (Anthony Joshua) in training camp with me.”

