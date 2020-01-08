Conor McGregor To Face Floyd Mayweather If Things Go Well At UFC 246?

Conor McGregor will be stepping up against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246 on January 18. The mega-fight is not going to bring any belt for the former double champion but it is going to carry greater things for him, as Conor McGregor might secure a rematch with Floyd Mayweather by defeating Donald Cerrone. We are already aware of the fact that Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement in 2020 and he is going to fight in a cross-promotion fight for UFC. Well, that has brought up plenty of challenges for the undefeated boxer but a rematch with Conor McGregor is definitely something that every fan would want to see.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor might get Floyd Mayweather by defeating Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor didn't have the best fights against Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irish superstar got knocked out by Mayweather when they squared-off against each other in 2017. His UFC return also failed miserably as lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov choked him out at the main event of UFC 229. The former world champion then went onto take a break from the sport for the entire 2019 before returning back to action for UFC 246 on January 18, 2020.

A look at the Tale of the Tape for Mayweather-McGregor pic.twitter.com/WsUCFXO6wn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2017

McGregor’s upcoming welterweight clash against ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is going to determine his future in the promotion. He might go back to lightweight to face Khabib Nurmagomedobv in an epic rematch or he might stick to the 170 lbs division and explore more. Meanwhile, we might get to experience a rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather too. McGregor has been asking for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather since his defeat in the original fight. If Mayweather agrees to it, we are in for another show inside the UFC octagon.

Billion Dollar Man pic.twitter.com/8Vv4y1QpFK — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) February 3, 2018

