Conor McGregor Reveals He 'drank All Week' Before Fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov At UFC 229

Conor McGregor made a few mistakes in his last professional fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former champion has admitted it in a recent interview with ESPN. The Irish giant faced a humiliating defeat against lightweight champion Khabib when they fought each other at the main event of UFC 229.

Conor McGregor bagged a whopping amount of $50 million from the fight. However, the way he lost, attracted a lot of criticism. The Irish superstar agrees that he made mistakes in his last camp.

Conor McGregor opens up about his alcohol consumption

The former two-division champion of UFC said that he drank all week ahead of his bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the UFC giant has learnt from his mistakes and has not consumed alcohol in his entire training camp for UFC 246. After more than a year of exile, Conor McGregor is ready to come back from his defeat against Khabib.

He will be facing Donald Cerrone at the non-title main event of UFC 246. It is going to be a ‘career-defining’ fight for both the contenders.

It’s been almost 3-4 months since Conor McGregor has not tasted alcohol. However, he vowed to enjoy a few sips after he gets done with Donald Cerrone. Take a look at Conor McGregor’s confessions before he headlines the year opening PPV with UFC 246.

After “drinking all bleedin’ fight week” against Khabib, @TheNotoriousMMA hasn’t had a drink during his #UFC246 camp. pic.twitter.com/MFpT6MAveo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

What’s next for Conor McGregor?

After UFC 246, Conor McGregor has plenty of options before him. He has his eyes over Jorge Masvidal’s BMF title. According to McGregor, UFC 249 will not come to fruition and he is ready to slide in if any of the fighters pull out. However, things will only get a valid direction if Conor McGregor manages to surpass Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

