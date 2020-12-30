Logan Paul Is A Bigger Threat To Floyd Mayweather Than Conor McGregor: Victor Ortiz

Former WBC Welterweight Champion Victor Ortiz believes that YouTuber Logan Paul boasts the skills to give Floyd Mayweather trouble in the ring. Paul will meet Mayweather - who is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of his generation - in a controversial exhibition match on February 20, 2021. Ahead of the fight, Ortiz has been spending some time with his long-time friend, Logan Paul, while also preparing for his targeted return on January 30.

While speaking about the recent training session he had with the YouTuber, Ortiz stated that he was “in shock and awe” seeing Paul trade hands with his sparring partners. Not just that, he claimed that Logan Paul knocked out a few of his teammates in the final round of a sparring session. From what he saw, Ortiz was confident that Logan Paul would be able to do some serious damage to Floyd Mayweather in the ring.

Victor Ortiz compares Conor McGregor with Logan Paul

The conversation around Floyd Mayweather and exhibition matches is always incomplete without the mention of Conor McGregor. The Notorious One fought The Money Man in the second highest-grossing PPV event of all time in 2017, where Mayweather came out on top. Despite winning the initial rounds and trading hands with Mayweather for ten rounds, Victor Ortiz was not impressed by Conor McGregor’s performance. In fact, the former WBC Welterweight Champion believes that Logan Paul would be a bigger threat to Mayweather than McGregor, thanks to his reach and power.

“Conor’s a heck of a UFC fighter in the octagon, but he has no business in a ring, as opposed to someone like Logan – Logan learned in a ring. Everything about Logan is boxing, angles, moving, so it’s two different worlds,” Victor Ortiz told MMA Fighting.

While Logan Paul indeed has reach and size advantage, it means nothing against a professional boxer as fast and technical as Floyd Mayweather. And while Ortiz claimed that Paul will be a major threat to Mayweather, fans disagree, considering Paul just became a professional boxer, losing his first and only bout to fellow YouTuber KSI.

Image Source: AP, Logan Paul/ Instagram