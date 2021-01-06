Khabib Nurmagomedov Was Offered $100 Million To Fight Floyd Mayweather, Says Ali Abdelaziz

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently stated that The Eagle was offered a whopping $100 million to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring. However, Abdelaziz also revealed the nature of the proposal, explaining why the undefeated Russian never accepted the fight, from which he could have earned a record payday.

While talking to TMZ, the president of Dominance MMA Management said that Dana White was also on-board with the idea, but Khabib didn’t sign the papers, considering he’s an MMA fighter and has very little experience in boxing. However, Abdelaziz claims that if Mayweather wanted to make his MMA debut against Nurmagomedov, then The Eagle would have agreed to the terms.

"Dana White was on board, everybody was on board. But, you know, Khabib is an MMA fighter. If Floyd wanted to come to fight [in mixed martial arts], get his little ass whooped, no problem," he added.

Also Read l Khabib Would Return For Georges St-Pierre Bout, Not Conor McGregor: Khabib manager

Khabib Nurmagomedov not interested in fighting Floyd Mayweather

It makes sense that Nurmagomedov would have no interest in fighting Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring, given the fact that he has won most of his MMA fights due to his acclaimed wrestling. Mayweather, who has no past wrestling experience, would also not want to face The Eagle inside an octagon as Nurmagomedov is arguably the best to ever do it when it comes to groundwork.

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov defeats McGregor, Adesanya & others to become UFC's top earner of 2020

The Money Man officially retired from the sport after defeating another UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, taking his undefeated record to 50-0. However, he's been fighting in exhibitions since, including his upcoming “special” with YouTuber Logan Paul, which is set to take place in February. It also makes sense that White would be on board for a Khabib vs Mayweather fight. The UFC president played a huge part in finalising Mayweather vs McGregor, which broke major PPV records.

Also Read l Dana White would love to see Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2 after UFC 257

Khabib was offered the Mayweather fight multiple times

In the build-up to UFC 254 - where Khabib Nurmagomedov eventually ended up announcing his retirement - Ali Abdelaziz was constantly getting calls for the Mayweather fight. While addressing the subject, Khabib told Yahoo Sports, “Every month people call me and they ask me, 'You going to fight with Floyd Mayweather if we pay you $100 million?' It's like crazy. I want to be focused on Justin Gaethje, please”.

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov says 'McGregor-Poirier fight winner could become lightweight champion'

Image Source: AP