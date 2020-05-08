Fortnite Platform Cash Cup Leaderboard Results And Rules To Participate

Season/Chapter 2 of the Fortnite platform cash cup was launched back in March 2020. Avid Fortnite gamers were interested in knowing when the Fortnite contender cash cup season is launched and the new competition raked in a number of players from around the world. This time around, the Cash Cup also features a duo mode and also keeps the traditional Solo mode. Check out the Fortnite Cash Cup leaderboard below -

Fortnite Cash Cup leaderboard

Each session in the Fortnite platform Cash Cup mode goes on for three hours. Players are allowed to as many as 10 matches in order to earn points according to a scoring system which will be listed below. Players are often ranked on a leaderboard with other highest-ranking players who are eligible for cash prizes at the Fortnite platform Cash Cup.

Players eligible for the Cash Cup event in Fortnite must rank in the contender league either in Division 1, 2 or 3. Various tiebreakers also need to be taken care during the cash cup which requires separate rules. Tiebreakers are determined by either total points scored total Victory Royales in the session or average eliminations in the session.

Scoring system

Victory Royale winner - 10 points

2nd - 5th position holders - 7 points

6th-10th position holders - 5 points

11th-15th - 3 points

Each Elimination - 1 point

Fortnite contender cash cup prize pool

Europe

1st rank - $3,000

2nd rank - $2,600

3rd rank - $2,200

4th rank - $1,900

5th rank - $1,600

6th rank - $1,300

7th rank - $1,200

8th rank - 1,100

9th rank - $1,060

10th - 14th rank - $960

Cash Cups - We're ensuring players can hop into competitive matches with cash prizes on a routine basis. We've been iterating on how players earn points, as well as the structure of the tournaments. Two-step Cash Cups will qualify a top group of players into a final lobby. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetive) May 8, 2020

