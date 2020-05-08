Last Updated:

Fortnite Platform Cash Cup Leaderboard Results And Rules To Participate

Fortnite cash cup leaderboard results have been listed below. Read to know about the second season of the Cash Cup Fortnite tournament. Read details.

Written By
Amir Khollam
fortnite platform cash cup

Season/Chapter 2 of the Fortnite platform cash cup was launched back in March 2020. Avid Fortnite gamers were interested in knowing when the Fortnite contender cash cup season is launched and the new competition raked in a number of players from around the world. This time around, the Cash Cup also features a duo mode and also keeps the traditional Solo mode. Check out the Fortnite Cash Cup leaderboard below - 

Also read: Best Fortnite players you should watch out for in 2020 | Top 10 ranked

Fortnite Cash Cup leaderboard

fortnite platform cash cup fortnite contender cash cup fortnite cas cup leaderboard

Also read: Zenon Fortnite ban enrages netizens as #FreeZenon trends on Twitter

fortnite platform cash cup fortnite contender cash cup fortnite cash cup leaderboard

Image courtesy - Fortnite Tracker official website

Each session in the Fortnite platform Cash Cup mode goes on for three hours. Players are allowed to as many as 10 matches in order to earn points according to a scoring system which will be listed below. Players are often ranked on a leaderboard with other highest-ranking players who are eligible for cash prizes at the Fortnite platform Cash Cup.

Players eligible for the Cash Cup event in Fortnite must rank in the contender league either in Division 1, 2 or 3. Various tiebreakers also need to be taken care during the cash cup which requires separate rules. Tiebreakers are determined by either total points scored total Victory Royales in the session or average eliminations in the session.  

Scoring system

  • Victory Royale winner - 10 points 
  • 2nd - 5th position holders - 7 points
  • 6th-10th position holders - 5 points
  • 11th-15th - 3 points
  • Each Elimination - 1 point 

Also read: Where is Hydro 16 located in Fortnite and how to reach Compact Cars?

Fortnite contender cash cup prize pool

Europe 

  • 1st rank - $3,000
  • 2nd rank - $2,600
  • 3rd rank - $2,200
  • 4th rank - $1,900
  • 5th rank - $1,600
  • 6th rank - $1,300
  • 7th rank - $1,200
  • 8th rank - 1,100
  • 9th rank - $1,060
  • 10th - 14th rank - $960 

Also read: Fortnite skill based matchmaking removed in Squad, but still available in Duos

Also read: Why are Lightsabers back in Fortnite and where you can find them?

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all