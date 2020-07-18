Fortnite Hype Nite Schedule And Start Time For Season 3, Chapter 2

On June 22, Epic Games released their Fortnite Season 3 competitive schedule with the second chapter of the Fortnite Hype Nite set to begin from July 19 onwards. The online battle royale gaming event has become the talk of the town on social media with participants eagerly awaiting the start of Hype Nite. With the grand tournament just one day away from commencing, here's a look at the Hype Nite schedule and start time.

ALSO READ: Where Is The Yacht In Fortnite Map? Learn How And Where To Land Here

Welcome to the waves 🌊



The Island has flooded and there are all new areas to explore, Marauders to take on and... sharks to ride?



Dive into #FortniteSeason3 now! pic.twitter.com/cdWDn9yXt1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 17, 2020

Fortnite Hype Nite schedule and start time

Fortnite season 3 chapter two Hype Nite is scheduled to take place every Sunday from July 19 till August 16. Following the Hype Nite events, Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) will begin from the start of August. FNCS qualifiers will feature Hype Nite live clashes over two weekends: August 1-2 and August 8-9, and the Finals will be held from August 14-16. Here is the Hype nite schedule:

Hype Nite: Every Sunday from July 19 – August 16

FNCS Qualifier 1: August 1

FNCS Qualifier 2: August 2

FNCS Qualifier 3: August 8

FNCS Qualifier 4: August 9

FNCS Finals: August 14 – August 16

ALSO READ: Fortnite Hype Nite Rewards, Hype Nite 2020 Prize Pool Information

Fortnite Hype Nite schedule and start time for qualifiers and finals

Fortnite Hype Nite events will begin at 11 am ET (8:30 pm IST) every Sunday. However, when the Hype Nite event moves towards the FNCS qualifiers, the games are scheduled to begin at 1 pm ET (10:30 pm IST). From the Qualifiers to the Finals, fans can catch the online coverage of the Hype Night live stream on Youtube.

ALSO READ: What Is Fortnite Hype Nite? Fortnite Hype Nite Rules Explained

Fortnite Hype Nite rewards: Hype Nite prize pool

Players that are keen on earning Hype points can participate in all of the upcoming Hype Nite events. In order to earn Hype Nite rewards on Fortnite players must combat other participants online. Here is the Fortnite Hype Nite prize pool for the winners based on their placement within the leaderboard at the end of the applicable session:

Top 1% - 500 Hype

Top 5% - 375 Hype

Top 10% - 250 Hype

Top 20% - 190 Hype

Top 50% - 125 Hype

ALSO READ: Fortnite Season 3: Where Is The Upgrade Bench In Salty Springs?

Image Credits - Epicgames.com