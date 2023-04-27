Tokyo Olympic bronze medal winner Bajrang Punia spoke to Republic Media Network from the wrestlers’ protest site at Jantar Mantar and made an appeal to the government. This comes on Thursday, April 27, which is the fifth day of the Round 2 of the wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Earlier in the day, the WFI boss reacted to the sexual harrasment charges labeled against him by the top wrestlers of India.

“Only the government can’t tell the reason behind the delay. It has been five to six days and Delhi Police still hasn’t registered the FIR. The wrestlers will sit here until we get justice. I want to request to the Prime Minister and Home Minister through your medium that they take some action,” Bajrang Punia told Republic Media Network.

"No option but to sleep on the footpath"

“It is about India’s daughters. Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao is your initiative. Your daughters are sitting here, please save them. We have Asian Games and Olympic Qualifiers coming up. The athletes have other tournaments, but they have no option but to sleep on the footpath,” he said from the wrestlers' protest site.

Several top wrestlers of India, including the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Punia and Sangeets Bhagat have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23. The wrestlers have demanded for the immediate sacking of the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. At the same time, they have alleged that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president has been trying to use his political power to break the "victims" by issuing threats and offering bribes.