Former Champion Predicts Winner Of Conor McGregor Vs Michael Chandler Fight; 'A Mismatch'

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez has presented his thoughts on the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight, which is scheduled to take place later in the year. Alvarez, who lost the championship strap to McGregor at the famous UFC 205 PPV event gives an edge to his former foe over Chandler. The silent assassin states Chandler lacks defensive prowess and said McGregor is too quick for the Iron.

“If I had to guess, Mike Chandler doesn’t wrestle,” Alvarez said on The MMA Hour. “If he stands with Conor, Conor’s going to knock him out. It’s a mismatch. Mike Chandler’s defense (excplicit). He doesn’t have a good defense, boxing. He throws bombs, but Conor’s way too fast, way too quick to get hit with anything Mike Chandler is throwing. So I feel like, Mike should wrestle and wrestle quickly, and use that. And if he doesn’t, it’s going to be a bad night.”

Conor McGregor's Return Date

According to the assertions drawn and shared by fans on Social Media, McGregor's fight will not take place before August. What is the basis of this claim? As per the latest update, UFC's first champ-champ is yet to register himself back in the USADA pool. And it is a rule that to fight in the UFC an individual must spend at least 6 months in the testing pool. So, if McGregor enters the pool now, then he will become eligible in August. However, this does not indicate that the fight will happen in August. It may go further, but since it will take place in 2023 then with certainty it can be stated that Conor McGregor will greet the UFC ring at some point during the last quarter of 2023.

Given the way he had to leave the Octagon last time, fans are seemingly waiting for the Notorious one to come back and showcase his best. Moreover, having set up an image to deliver the best trash talk in the official pressers before the event, it would be a spectacle for the UFC fans to see what Conor McGregor brings to his mic game this time. All this would happen but the waiting period is long.