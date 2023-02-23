UFC's Conor McGregor Showcases Bulked-up Physique During Training Session With Wonderboy

Conor McGregor, who is set to make his UFC return at the end of the year is evidently spending time in gym training. The notorious was in the company of UFC Welterweight fighter Stephen "Wonderboy" Johnson during a recent training session. McGregor will next fight Michael Chandler in the Lightweight division.

While McGregor is ready to take up the coaching role at TUF 31, it seems he wants to lead from the front by showcasing his heavy built. The former two-division champion took to Twitter to post a couple of pictures. In the pics, McGregor could be seen all bulked-up, and along with him, Wonderboy Thompson is also visible as the two MMA performers stand still to display a Karate stance. Here's the post made by McGregor.

In the picture, fans noted McGregor to be intensely bulked-up, even bigger than Johnson, who represnts the higher weight division in UFC than McGregor. Upon noticing, various reactions were delivered on social media. Some of them are as follows.

Damn Thompson way smaller than you? — LowTierGod (@LowTiierGod) February 22, 2023

Nah bruh how much u weight when Thompson looks like a featherweight next to u — ₿runo ◢ ◤ (@YaBoiBru) February 22, 2023

Motivated Karate Stance Conor is back? Yeah Chandler is finished — Depressed Liverpool fan (@dejimann) February 22, 2023

Wait is McGregor bigger than Stephen Thompson? — Biondi (@bgbiondi1) February 22, 2023

Conor McGregor UFC Return Date

According to the assertions drawn and shared by fans on Social Media, McGregor's fight will not take place before August. What is the basis of this claim? As per the latest update, UFC's first champ-champ is yet to register himself back in the USADA pool. And it is a rule that to fight in the UFC an individual must spend at least 6 months in the testing pool. So, if McGregor enters the pool now, then he will become eligible in August. However, this does not indicate that the fight will happen in August. It may go further, but since it will take place in 2023 then with certainty it can be stated that Conor McGregor will greet the UFC ring at some point during the last quarter of 2023.