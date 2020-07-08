Former College Wide Receiver Catches Small Child From Fire In Phoenix, Arizona: WATCH

On July 3, the news of 'retired marine and former college wide receiver catches small child from fire', made headlines. The 28-year-old Phillip Blanks played football over a decade ago and stated that saving the boy's life was part of his job. Soon after the incident, the video of a 'former college wide receiver catches small child from fire' was shared online, where people reacted to the heroic act on Twitter and other social media sites.

Phillip Blanks fire story: Former college wide receiver catches small child from fire

Phillip Blanks fire: Former college wide receiver catches small child from fire in Phoenix

Early Friday morning, Phillip Blanks was out with a friend when he heard frantic yells from the apartment building next to his brother's residence at 19th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix. Two children – a three-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister – were trapped on the third floor of the burning building. At around 9 AM, Blanks dove to catch the three-year-old, who was "twirling like a helicopter" after being dropped. People outside the apartment were urging their mother to throw the children who they promised to catch.

During an interview after the fire, Blanks reported that he saw another guy ready to catch the boy, but he did not look like he was going to do it. Blanks stated that he decided to step in and caught him while damaging the boy's foot. However, he stressed it was important to keep his head safe. While both children were critically injured, their 30-year-old mother died in the fire, as reported by the Arizona Republic. Phoenix Fire Department Captain Kenny Overton stated that another woman was taken to the hospital due to injuries, while police found that there was no sign of foul play. Eight apartment units were damaged, and The American Red Cross provided temporary shelter to the residents.

While talking to a news website, Blanks stated that he was running barefoot, and saw the baby ready to be 'tossed out of the patio'. Blanks stated that the boy's skin was 'melting off his body' and he was 'bleeding'. However, his major organs were not harmed. Blanks added that he would love to be involved in the kids' lives as he knows the traumatic event has changed their lives forever. The 28-year-old retired marine stated that he would love to get the kids some help, and does not need much recognition as he was only doing his job.

Blanks played football over a decade ago, and his big play was in 2009 when he caught a 30-yard touchdown pass as a freshman during the clutch moment of his game which led to his highschool Kalamazoo Central in Michigan win over Loy Norrix. Blanks served four years in the military after completing one year at Kalamazoo Valley Community College. He moved to Arizona a year ago, and currently works in executive protection or as a 'bodyguard'. He revealed that it was his job to save the baby, and everything happened so fast that he saw nothing but the falling three-year-old. Blanks credited his training as a marine and security officer along with his instincts for being able to save the baby.

Phillip Blanks fire: People react on Twitter after former college wide receiver catches small child from fire

What a diving catch in the nick of time! Amazing save.



Sorry that the mom didn't make it. Very sad. — Jay S. (@tweetersen) July 7, 2020

I’m crying and so heartbroken for their mother! May she Rest In Peace knowing that she did all she could to save her children! My God — Love Life 87 (@life_87) July 8, 2020

Crying… And in love with a man that I don’t even know. What a hero — leslie pai (@PaiLeslie) July 7, 2020

Incredible display of love & complete heroism!🙌🏽🙌🏽🙏🏽❤️ — jessica nicole (@missRabbit804) July 7, 2020

Bless him! In the right place at the exact right time!!! — FIRELADY59 (@FIRELADY591) July 7, 2020

