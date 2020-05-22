Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Challenges Mike Tyson To A Hybrid Contest

'Iron' Mike Tyson will once again be seen in the boxing ring as the Mike Tyson boxing return was confirmed earlier this month. Though Mike Tyson is expected to lock horns with Shannon Briggs for his highly anticipated return, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski has put himself into the mix by challenging Mike Tyson to a hybrid contest. ‘The Pitbull’ recently defeated Philipe Lins in a heavyweight matchup at UFC Fight Night Texeira vs Smith and has now set his eyes on Mike Tyson as he gave UFC fans something to talk about this week.

Mike Tyson boxing return: Former UFC champion Andre Arlovski calls out Mike Tyson

Despite calling out Mike Tyson for a fight, former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski is unwilling to go up against the 53-year-old in a full-fledged boxing contest. Andrei Arlovski stated that he is ready to step up against Mike Tyson if one round is conducted under boxing rules and the other round is conducted under MMA rules. While speaking with sports.ru, Andrei Arlovski said, “Tyson is a legend. His poster hung in my room. I’m not ready for a full fight by the rules of boxing against him. If one round is boxing and one round is MMA, then it is possible.”

Andrei Arlovski's UFC record: Wins - 20, Losses - 18

Mike Tyson is yet to respond to Arlovski's offer. When he announced his return, there were rumours that Tyson would go up against his former foe Evander Holyfield, who also announced his comeback to the boxing ring mere days after Tyson's announcement. Shannon Briggs earlier stated that he has already finalised a bout with Mike Tyson’s team and is ready to welcome the former world champion back to the ring. Shannon Biggs took to Instagram and revealed that he is going to face Mike Tyson in the near future.

Mike Tyson boxing return: Evander Holyfield was a rumoured opponent

The Mike Tyson boxing return was earlier rumoured to include 'The Read Deal' Evander Holyfield's comeback as hopes of a trilogy bout between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson grew. However, neither Tyson nor Holyfield confirmed the fight. In the past, Evander Holyfield has often said that he is open to the idea of facing Mike Tyson for the third time. The two boxing greats will return to the ring, albeit not opposite each other, to raise money for charity.

Image courtesy: Mike Tyson Instagram and UFC