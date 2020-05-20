Mike Tyson Offers Fans A Chance To Join Him In Training As He Preps For Boxing Return

While Mike Tyson has already thrilled the boxing community by announcing his in-ring return at the age of 53, the heavyweight icon is planning to do something more for his fans. It has been almost 15 years since Mike Tyson laced up gloves for a professional fight, but after witnessing his recent training videos it appears as though Mike Tyson never left the sport of boxing. The former heavyweight champion of the world has been training for his comeback since the past few months alongside MMA mastermind Rafael Cordeiro and has finally given his fans a chance to be a part of his training sessions. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ has already started an auction for the Mike Tyson training sessions and the highest bidder will win a chance to be there interact with Mike Tyson in a three-hour-long training session.

Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson boxing session set to be open for highest bidder

According to reports, the auction has already touched over $18,000 in its first week and is expected to touch $39,000 by the end of May. The auction will enable the winner to peek into Mike Tyson’s life for a three-hour private meet-and-greet session. Apart from this, the highest bidder can also click pictures with Mike Tyson while getting anything autographed by the man himself. The programme also includes lunch with Mike Tyson, along with a boxing glove and a T-shirt which is to be sent to the bidder after 30 days of his/her experience.

Mike Tyson records: Wins - 50 (44 KO), Losses - 6

Mike Tyson boxing return update

There was speculation that Mike Tyson would go up against the likes of ex-rugby player Sonny Bill Williams or former foe Evander Holyfield. However, last week Shannon Briggs came live on Instagram and revealed that he is planning to welcome Tyson back to the boxing ring. According to Briggs’ statement, he has already spoken to Mike Tyson’s team and they are planning to finalise the fight in the coming weeks. "It’s official, you’re going to see it happen, Brownsville versus Brownsville. Me and Tyson are going to lace up the gloves, we’re going to rumble, rumble in the jungle. We’re going to let our fist do the talking,” said Shannon Briggs, quelling rumours of Tyson going up against Holyfield.

Image courtesy: Mike Tyson Instagram