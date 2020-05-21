Mike Tyson Shows Off Jacked Physique As Boxing Legend Steps Up His Return

While the Mike Tyson boxing return reports have been hitting the headlines since the past few weeks, the 53-year-old former heavyweight champion recently gave fans a sneak peek of his jacked physique, as he steps up his preparations ahead of his return to the ring. Earlier this month, Mike Tyson announced that he would be returning to boxing for a four-round exhibition fight for charity.

Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson physique thrills boxing fans

Last week, Mike Tyson stunned boxing fans by posting clips of his intense training sessions with MMA mastermind Rafael Cordeiro. This week ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ took it to a different level by flaunting his boxing skills on social media. The youngest man to grab the World Heavyweight title was spotted shadowboxing and fight fans have been buzzing with excitement to see the boxing great in action. Mike Tyson competed in his last professional fight in 2005 but was later pictured out of shape with fans claiming "he let himself go". However, after announcing his boxing return, Mike Tyson appears to have followed a strict routine as he currently flaunts a heavyweight physique.

A few weeks ago Mike Tyson posted a compilation of his training sessions from his social media handles as the buzz surrounding his boxing return grew. The 53-year-old Mike Tyson appeared to possess the same power that he flaunted in his prime, as he was spotted throwing deadly combinations at his trainer. Tyson’s trainer Rafael Cordeiro earlier claimed that the former world champion could perform in a boxing PPV of 12 rounds after just six months of training.

Mike Tyson boxing return: Evander Holyfield in the fray

Since Mike has Tyson announced his in-ring return, the 53-year-old has been rumoured to go up against a number of well-known personalities including the likes of ex-rugby player Sonny Bill Williams and former foe Evander Holyfield. According to reports, Mike Tyson has also been offered a lucrative deal of $20 million to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. However, former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs claimed that he has already finalised a fight with Mike Tyson’s team and is set to welcome the former champion after 15 years out of boxing.

