UFC Commentator Joe Rogan Signs $100m Deal With Spotify For Exclusive Podcasts: Report

UFC commentator and television superstar Joe Rogan has bagged a lucrative deal worth $100 million from Spotify by trading the copyrights of his podcast. Throughout the years, Joe Rogan has been a prominent face in the combat sports community and his podcasts have been attended by some of the biggest global celebrities including the likes of Elon Musk, Snoop Dog and UFC superstars like Anthony Johnson. However, the Joe Rogan podcast will no longer be available on YouTube and users need to access their Spotify account in order to have watch it in the near future.

Also Read | UFC Star Jon Jones Compares His Dominance With Michael Jordan And Babe Ruth's

UFC commentator Joe Rogan Spotify deal details

The Joe Rogan Podcast appears to be one of the most influential and popular audio programmes in the United States of America and the UFC commentator has managed to raise its stock by more than 11% after signing the multi-million deal with Spotify. Joe Rogan will commence his podcast on Spotify from September 1 and the programme will be titled The Joe Rogan Experience. However, Spotify will have all the exclusive rights over Joe Rogan’s videos while taping the podcast.

Since the terms of the deal haven't been publicly disclosed yet, exact numbers cannot be told just yet. However, UFC commentator Joe Rogan is expected to make anywhere from $10 million to $100 million, depending on the success of the show. A majority of subscribers for Joe Rogan’s podcast are Apple users.

Thus, the shift to Spotify can be considered as a risk for the UFC commentator. However, Spotify is expected to expand Joe Rogan’s audience overseas. Spotify holds the most popular podcasting applications in various international markets, which has seemingly interested Joe Rogan in signing the deal.

Also Read | Mike Tyson Calls UFC Star Conor McGregor 'beast' In Glowing Praise; Watch Video

UFC commentator Joe Rogan in the MMA entity

Joe Rogan will continue functioning as a UFC commentator, which he has been doing for years. Joe Rogan has been associated with UFC since his initial days in the sport and has become one of the most popular figures in the combat sports community. However, Joe Rogan has also managed to establish himself as a successful television celebrity and stand-up comedian outside the MMA world as well.

Also Read | UFC Set To Host Next Live Event On May 30, Woodley Vs Burns To Be The Headliner

Also Read | Joe Rogan podcast: Joe Rogan Refuses To Commentate At Khabib Vs Ferguson Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image courtesy: YouTube Joe Rogan podcast